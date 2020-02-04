Rombach, Weber are Recognized for Excellence by Wood River Police Department Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department has recognized two key members of its staff as both Officer of the Year and Telecommunicator of the Year. Article continues after sponsor message Detective Brent Rombach and Records Supervisor Arron Weber were the two recognized. "Detective Rombach was recognized for being the Officer of the Year - 2019 for his hard work on a business burglary resulting in thirteen federal indictments," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "Arron Weber was recognized as the Telecommunicator of the Year. Arron has spent over twenty years as a Telecommunicator and was recently moved into the position of Records Supervisor. Arron is one of the most respected Telecommunicators in the entire region. We are blessed to have you in our department!" More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending