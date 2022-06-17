GODFREY - Back on Wednesday, June 15, the Rolling Hills Golf Course Clubhouse in Godfrey suffered a minor support failure. It came after a beam slightly gave out. The wooden part around the bottom of the support had rotted out enough causing the beam to fail.

Because of the incident, the Godfrey Fire Protection District had to stop use until some changes were done. At the time this happened on Wednesday, it was somewhat chaotic for the staff, but all is well now after clubhouse staff addressed the issue with some construction experts.

As of today, the Rolling Hills Golf Course General Manager Rick Martin says that everything is back to normal.

“We have the clearance again to be open and we encourage everyone to come out and visit us and play golf,” he said.

Rolling Hills Golf Course is located at 5801 Pierce Lane, Godfrey. To book a tee time call (618) 466-8363.

The course is open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily throughout the summer.

