The restaurant and bar area at Rolling Hills Golf Course are at the moment closed off due to safety precautions. It is unclear when the area will reopen.

GODFREY - The Rolling Hills Golf Course located at 5801 Pierce Lane, Godfrey, suffered a minor beam support failure in their clubhouse causing the Godfrey Fire Department to come and intervene.

General Manager Rick Martin said a support beam rotted out causing the building to lower a couple of inches. The wooden part at the bottom of the beam deteriorated enough to cause the support beam to fail.

Martin and the staff were forced to shut down the restaurant and bar area due to safety precautions. The pro shop and courses are still open per usual.

The beam was located near the garage where all of the golf carts are stored but Martin says that staff were able to retrieve some carts before the fire department shut the area down.

It's expected that there will still be enough carts for the course's regularly scheduled league.

During this heat wave, the course is still able to sell bottled soft drinks and canned beer to its guests until the lounge reopens.

"I mean, the golf course is fine. Don't know about the restaurant yet, we'll know in a couple days, but the golf course is still open for business and everything is good," Martin said.

Rolling Hills Golf Course Pro Shop and Lounge area located at 5801 Pierce Ln, Godfrey, IL 62035.

