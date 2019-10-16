WOOD RIVER – Staunton's Lydia Roller and Marquette Catholic's Riley Vickrey were among the winners in the 25th annual East Alton-Wood River Invitational cross country meet held Saturday morning at the Belk Park course in Wood River. Roller won the junior girls' race (16:37.48) and Vickrey the senior girls' race (18:54.19).

The meet has an unusual format, in that there are eight separate races for the boys and girls teams, divided into each class, freshman through senior, and no team scores are kept.

The freshman boys led off the festivities, and the winner was Jersey's Griffin Williams, who had a time of 17:04.95, with the Oilers' Aiden Fellowman coming in second at 17:59.98, and Nolan Shearer of Father McGivney Catholic third, coming in at 18:08.84. Cole Gruenke of Trenton Wesclin was fourth with a time of 18:10.71, followed by Josh Leemon of Marissa-Coulterville, who had a time of 18:14.32, Alejandro Mendoza of Collinsville was sixth at 18:29.60, Civic Memorial's Jackson Coleman finished seventh at 18:50.58, eighth place went to Litchfield's Brandon Malloy, with a time of 19:05.14, teammate Sam Horn was ninth at 19:06.54, and Laurentino Martinez of Collinsville came in 10th with a time of 19:08.84.

Other results were the Griffins' Wyatt Bierman coming in at 19:51.67, while Evan Rybak had a time of 19:56.10. Jake Wilkinson of the Kahoks had a time of 20:42.18, while Jonathan Sewell's time was 20:46.72, Joshua Sharp came in at 21:45.29, and Timothy Dolan was timed in at 22:32.51.

In the freshman girls' race, the winner was Carlinville's Morgan Carrino, who had a time of 19:47.32, with CM's Hannah Meiser second at 19:50.45, and Jordan Gary of Collinsville third at 20:09.76. Alyssa Mann of CM was fourth with a time of 20:11.56, fifth place went to Litchfield's Myka Fenton, who came in at 20:24.48, Madison Missey of Columbia was sixth at 20:28.22, followed by seventh-place Aubree Wallace of CM, with a time of 20:37.65, with Kailey Vickery of Marquette eighth at 20:45.24, the Purple Panthers' Delanie Ulrich ninth at 21:08.89, and Columbia's Brooklyn Oesterich came in 10th with a time of 21:16.16.

For Jersey, Makenna Dugger had a time of 21:25.20, and Chloe Kallal came in at 21:58.27. The Griffins runners were Alyssa Terharr at 21:37.94, Emma Martinez at 23:58.59, and Caroline Foppe, who came in at 26:03.78.

The sophomore boys'' race was won by Jersey's Cole Martinez, with a time of 16:16.02, with the runner-up being Bryce McMurray of Civic Memorial at 17:05.56. Third place went to Columbia's Thomas Crossley with a time of 17:22.70, while Colin Kreipe of Carlinville was fourth at 17:26.46. Aslan Henderson of CM was fifth at 17:37.51, with Brock Cunningham of Collinsville sixth with a time of 17:46.06, two CM runners -- Deacon Anderson and Gabe Roberts seventh and eighth respectively, with times of 17:50.16 and 17:59.25, Gabe Pollard of Litchfield was ninth at 18:00.01 and tenth place was David Harris of Carlinville at 18:03.19.

Collinsville had one other runner in Dayton Horras, who's time was 18:06.35, while Civic Memorial's Matthew Haar had a time of 18:27.56, and Ashtyn Mellinthin came in at 22:03.66. The Panthers' Zane Peterbaugh had a time of 20:04.34, while EAWR had two runners in the field, Zach Lybarger, with a time of 20:54.34, and Cayden Stone had a time of 21:54.60. Staunton's Drake Dufrain had a time of 19:54.48, and Joe Goss came in at 24:39. 87.

Columbia's Izzy Barker was the sophomore girls winner with a time of 20:10.23, with Kylee Eiting of Litchfield second at 20:18.47, Brooke Kinder of Staunton was third at 20:46.10, fourth place went to Braylee Gilmore of Carlinville, with a time of 21:10:1, and coming in fifth was Piasa Southwestern's Laina Wilderman, who's time was 21:26.86. Kassidy Rea of Collinsville was sixth at 22:27.93, seventh place went to Grace Middendorf of Marissa-Coulterville, with a time of 22:34.06, Emily Lowis of Southwestern was eighth at 23:19.31, ninth place went to Amelia Beltremea of McGivney, who had a time of 24:01.36, and coming in 10th was Elizabeth Campbell of Greenville, with a time of 24:09.46.

Ally Helling of the Piasa Birds had a time of 27:51.90, while the Oilers' Sabrina Fulkerson ran a 24:18.61, while Collinsville's Lorelei Harness came in at 24:41, and Leslie Rivera had a time of 28:08.40.

Justin Mumford of Wesclin won the junior boys race with a time of 15:55.78, Theo Paxton of Collinsville was second at 15:59.49, and Will Carlile of Litchfield was third at 16:55.04. Fourth place went to the Kahoks' Axel Muniz, who had a time of 17:01.03, with Ethan Rigsby of Litchfield fifth at 17:42.26, Josh Fairlie of Lebanon was sixth with a time of 17:44.12, the Griffins' Noah Beltremea was seventh at 17:44.99, eighth place went to Marissa-Coulterville's Logan Gregory, who's time was 17:50.50, ninth place was Will Sussenbach of Greenville with a time of 17:51.73, and rounding out the top ten was Wesclin's Grant Miller, who came in 18:14.51.

Kevin Varela of the Kahoks had a time of 18:19.23, with Southwestern's Andrew Duppy timed in 18:50.54, Evan Merritt of the Oilers came in at 19:46.10, and Jersey's Kaleb Westbrook came in at 22:04.36.

Roller was the junior girls winner with a time of 16:37.48, with Adrienne Vallet of Red Bud second at 21:17.04, Marissa-Coulterville's Olivia Leemon third at 21:37.29, Emily Smith of Civic Memorial was fourth at 21:39.76, Ainsley Jacobus of Columbia came in fifth with a time of 21:42.55, Staunton's Bailey Scroggins was sixth, coming in at 21:44.58, EAWR's Megan Douglas was seventh with a time of 21:45.12, CM's Tori Standefer came in eighth with a time of 21:52.51, ninth place went to Katy Kruse of Litchfield at 22:34.78, and the tenth place runner was Christine Wendel of Jersey, with a time of 22:44.96

Other area times were Dana Jarden of Staunton, with a time of 23:16.16, CM had two other runners – Reese Borth and Danielle Fowler – with times of 23:55.10 and 24:09.58 respectively, Marquette also had two runners – Megan Jarzenbeck and Ellie Hamburg – with times of 27:19.73 and 35:01.25 respectively, and Isabel Margarida of Father McGivney had a time of 27:36.23.

In the senior boys race, it was CM's Mark Dredge the winner with a time of 15:49.16, with Edward Miller of Red Bud second at 16:25.19, the third-place finisher was Carlinville's Cale Williams, with a time of 16:36.86, three Columbia runners – Ethan Sturm, Tristan Oestereich and Curtis Crossley – finishing fourth through sixth with times of 16:38.99, 16:42.28 and 16:44.22 respectively, Brady Bishop of Litchfield was seventh with a time of 16:45.96, eighth place going to Marquette's Asher Linkous, coming in at 16:55.02, Briley Roper of Carlinville was ninth at 17:00.89, and Collinsville's Matt Wilde was 10th, with a time of 17:03.69.

Other runners for the Explorers were Jacob Rummerfield at 17:35.21, Cole DeClue at 18:20.39, Spencer Cox at 19:15.49, Nick Hamm with a time of 20:17.63, Connor Dalton at 20:55.53, and Ronan Stork came in at 23:06.37.

Collinsville's Paul Falbe had a time of 17:29.07, while Garrett Lee had a time of 17:50.78, Jeff Guardado of Jersey was timed in at 17:36.25, Southwestern's Derek Watson had a time of 18:08.27, and Staunton's Matt Williams came in at 21:57.51.

Finally, in the girls senior race, it was Vickery who went on to the win with a time of 18:54.19, with Caroline Quarton of Litchfield coming in second at 19:31.54, Zoey Lewis of CM coming in third with a time of 19:51.14, the fourth-place finisher was Jersey's Grace Sharich, with a time of 20:22.75, Calyn Hartmann of Red Bud was fifth with a time of 20:41.31, sixth place went to Mackenzie Fisher of Staunton at 21:04.54, Southwestern's Allison Brown was seventh at 21:20.29, CM's Kati Wells came in eighth with a time of 21:26.51, the ninth-place runner was McKenna Laing of Collinsville at 22:20.96, and the 10th place runner was Sonali Jain of Staunton, with a time of 22:47.54.

Southwestern had three other runners in the field, Mackenzie Conlee at 22:58.96, Andrea Gwillim at 25:47.30, and Emma Brandon was at 26:42.32. Collinsville's Payten Geppert had a time of 22:59.36, and Father McGivney's Bridget Weeks had a time of 25:28.20.

