JERSEYVILLE - Jersey’s Dave Rogers was the star of the show in Thursday’s junior varsity soccer match at home against Southwestern, notching both goals in the 2-1 triumph over Southwestern.

Tucker Shalley was the winning goalie; Shane Warren had a goal in the match for Southwestern.

Jersey JV soccer coach Terry Woelfel said he was proud of his boys for their all-out effort in the match and was glad to get the win over a tough Southwestern squad.

Southwestern’s JV soccer coach Stephen French said with his young team it was great to play a team at the junior varsity level and he, too, was pleased with his squad’s effort.

