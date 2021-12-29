COLLINSVILLE - Roger Elliott led the way with 14 points, while Ihzel Brown and Byron Stampley, Jr. both added on 10 points each as Alton ended a 28-game losing streak with a 61-31 win over Wasilla, Alaska in the 15th-place game of the 37th Prairie Farms Collinsville Holiday Classic basketball tournament Wednesday morning at the auxiliary gym of Collinsville High School.

It's the first win for the Redbirds since a 66-61 win over Taylorville at the Redbirds Nest on Feb. 22, 2020. It's also the first win for first-year head coach Eric McCrary, who took charge of the program this spring.

Alton led all the way, holding edges of 17-11, 29-18 and 46-25 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Warriors in the fourth quarter 15-6 to take the win.

In addition to the top three scorers for the Redbirds, Adrian Elliott hit for nine points, Jeremiah Van Zandt had seven points, Hassani Elliott scored five points, and both Alex Macias and Blake Hall each had three points.

Alton is now 1-12 for the season after going 0-13 during the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020-21.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

