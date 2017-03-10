Rodriguez Earns SoCon monthly honor Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE's Freddie Rodriguez was named the Southern Conference Wrestler of the Month for February. The 125-pounder went 3-0 in February, knocking off a pair of ranked opponents. The Cougar senior earned bonus points in two of his wins, picking up a 15-5 major decision over The Citadel's Patrick Kearney on Feb. 9 and adding another major in a 13-2 win over 12th-ranked Nathan Kraisser of Campbell two days later. Article continues after sponsor message The Lansing, Michigan, native would wrap his month with 12-6, SV-1 victory over 25th-ranked Barlow McGhee of No. 10 Missouri on Feb. 15. Rodriguez won his second straight SoCon title at 125 last weekend and will represent SIUE and the SoCon in the NCAA Wrestling Championships on March 16-18 in St. Louis, Missouri. He enters the tournament riding a nine-match winning streak. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending