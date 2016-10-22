The Tigers' defense stopped just about everything the Warriors slapped at them on Friday night. Edwardsville tacklers swarmed nearly every Granite City offensive play, making it impossible for the Warriors to get untracked all night. (Photo by Dan Brannan)Dionte Rodgers dashes in for one of his five touchdowns on Friday night. (Photo by Dan Brannan)EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's Dionte Rodgers gets plenty of attention from a lot of people.

He got quite a bit of attention from Granite City going into Friday's Southwestern Conference regular-season ending game at Tiger Stadium.

Rodgers still got five touchdowns to extend his single-season team touchdown record to 24 and ran for 166 yards as the Tigers made their case for a good playoff seed with a 49-12 win over the Warriors to go to 8-1 on the season, 6-1 in the SWC. Granite, who went into the game still harboring playoff hopes, fell to 4-5 overall, 3-4 in the league.

“They're a very good team,” said Warrior coach Carl Luehmann. “They're 8-1 for a reason, they're going to the playoffs, they're a conference team, so good luck to them in the playoffs.

“I'm proud of what my guys have done this year; they finished 4-5, which is something they can be proud of. A game here or there, we had a shot to make the playoffs. No one believed in these kids, no one gave them a shot; I'm proud of my coaching staff and what they've done with them, I'm proud of the kids. They showed a lot of heart.”

“I was really surprised,” Tiger coach Matt Martin admitted. “They worried me; they particularly give defenses issues, but we played very well. We executed pretty much almost flawlessly except for a tipped pass that led to an interception.

Freddy (Edwards, the Warriors' freshman who gained plenty of attention for his performances) does a good job scrambling; he's hard to tackle and he's a tremendous athlete and he buys time. It'll break down a defense if you're not disciplined and he'll find somebody open. He's a good player.”

Edwardsville's offensive line and tight ends did got the job done to spring Rodgers, Martin felt. “I thought our o-line and right ends did a great job up front and when he gets to that second and third level, he's making people miss and bouncing off tackles.”

Rodgers scored on runs of 2, 64, 17, 3 and 24 yards in the first half to pace Edwardsville to a 49-6 lead on the Warriors, with Dayleon Harris scoring from 17 yards out in the opening term and Kendall Abdur-Rahman bursting through for a 37-yard run in the second term to break the game open. Granite City's only touchdowns came fon an 34-yard pass from Edwards to Torrey Deal and a 3-yard pass from Williba to Kyle Thompson midway through the final quarter, which was played under a running clock once the Tiger lead had gotten to 49-6 late in the first half.

For Edwardsville, it's now a wait-and-see game they're playing until the IHSA announces the first-round pairings for the 43rd IHSA Football Championship Saturday night; the announcements begin at 8 p.m. and will be live-streamed at www.ihsa.tv and www.csnchicago.com.

“It's not going to be an easy road,” Martin said. “I told the kids I think we can play with anybody, but I think it's going to be hard-fought. It's going to come down to four or five plays; there's a lot of good teams in (Class) 8A this year if that's where we end up.”

The dates and times of the first-round games will be announced by the IHSA at 3 p.m. Monday.

The Tigers' Kendall Abdur-Rahman rolls around end on Friday night. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

This Tiger fan was proud off his life-like sign on Friday night in the Edwardsville cheering section. (Photo by Dan Brannan)Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

