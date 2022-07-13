JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Fair grandstands will be packed with plenty of horsepower from Thursday to Sunday night - between a rodeo, tractor and truck pulls and demolition derby events for both children and adult competitors, each night is sure to be jam-packed with entertainment.

Thursday night is the International Professional Rodeo Association / Missouri Rodeo Cowboys Association (IPRA/MRCA) Rodeo. Jersey County Fair President Phil Ringhausen said the evening will feature “all the events of a full rodeo.”

“We’ll have bull riding, bronco riding, you’ll have calf roping, you’ll have barrel racing - it’s a full-fledged rodeo with all the events,” Ringhausen said.

The IPRA/MRCA Rodeo begins at 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $8 for adults and $4 for children.

On Friday night, Ringhausen said the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Super Pro Showdown will see three classes of modified tractors pull that night, along with one class of two-wheel-drive trucks and some local farm tractors.

“Local guys come and bring their tractors out of the field, clean them up, make them look pretty and come and see who gets the bragging rights of winning the Farm Stock class,” Ringhauen said. “It gets quite interesting!”

The Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Super Pro Showdown begins at 7 p.m. and ticket prices are $15 for adults, $8 for children.

Ringhausen said the trucks, tractors and engines will be even bigger on Saturday night for the ITPA Tractors, Local Trucks & Semi Pulls.

“We’ll have three different tractor classes - probably a little bit more smoke as far as looking like farm-detail tractors, but bigger motors that blow a lot more smoke,” Ringhausen said. “And then we’ll have the four-wheel-drive modified truck class, and that’s a big pulling deal with the ITPA … they put on a good show, and then we’ll have our local truck pulls and then we’ll have our semi pulls that night - and once again, those are quite the bragging rights to see who wins the local truck pulls.”

The ITPA Tractors, Local Trucks & Semi Pulls start at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children.

On the final night of the fair on Sunday, there will be two demolition derby events - the “Power Wheels Derby” for children to compete in, and a full Demolition Derby at 6 p.m. for adult competitors. Ringhausen said both events are a lot of fun, and he expects a big show this year.

“The kids just enjoy the Power Wheels Demo Derby - we’ve got a guy that comes in and he’s got little modified electric cars and they run for a while, and the kids just have a ball … it’s just fun to watch and they have a good time,” Ringhausen said. “And then we’re shaped up for a really big demo derby this year - 5 different classes, from compacts to trucks and everything in between.”

The Power Wheels Derby is at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Demolition Derby at 6 p.m. - tickets cost $10 for adults and $6 for children.

For more information and updates on the Jersey County Fair, visit its Facebook page or call the fair office at (618) 498-3422.

