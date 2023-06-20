The group of Alton High jazz players at the Alton Jazz and Wine Fest.ALTON - The Upper Alton Association Rockin' With Robert Concert Series 2023 kicks off at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Robert Wadlow Statue on the campus of SIU on College Avenue.

Tuesday evening will feature the Alton High School Jazz Combo, who will perform for an hour. This free concert is sponsored by GCS Credit Union, King Air Conditioning & Heating, John Meehan/Bruce Egelhoff J.E.M. Properties, LTD and Scott Credit Union.

The series will continue on July 18 with Porch Cafe, and on August 15 with Lady Luck Duo. Concerts will begin at 7 p.m.

Debbie Frakes, one of the event organizers, said she expects the Rockin’ With Robert series to be outstanding each time. She said it has been done in Upper Alton for many years.

“The Alton High Jazz Combo is extremely talented and will put on a good show,” she said. “They have played previously at the Alton Amphitheater. The series is one time a month and something to look forward to each time.”

