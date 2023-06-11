JACKSON, Tenn. - The Jackson, Tenn., Rockabillys scored four times in the opening inning, then added on two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to sweep the Alton River Dragons in the finale of a three-game series 8-7 Saturday night at Rockabilly Stadium in Jackson.

The River Dragons went down to their fifth consecutive loss and are now 4-6 and in fourth place in the Western Conference's Prairie Land Division, a half-game behind Jackson for third place, two games behind the second place Thrillville Thrillbillies of Marion and five-and-a-half games behind the division leading Cape Catfish of Cape Girardeau, Mo., still undefeated at 9-0 to open the season.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jackson took a 4-0 lead in the first inning with their four run first, but Alton came back with single runs in the second, fifth and seventh to cut the lead to 4-3. The Rockabillys then scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to take a 6-3 lead. The River Dragons rallied in the top of the eight with three runs to tie the game 6-6, but Jackson scored twice more in the home half of the eighth and Alton scoring one in the top of the ninth, but it wasn't enough as the Rockabillys took their 8-7 win to sweep the River Dragons.

R.J. LaRocca had two hits and a RBI for Alton, while Diego Murillo had two hits, Brier Arview of Civic Memorial came up with a hit and two RBIs, CM's Bryce Zupan had a hit and RBI and Metro-East Lutheran's Erik Brokemeier and Victor Heredia each had a hit. Aiden Joaquin started on the mound and went four innings, striking out four, Alex Rodriguez went two inning on the mound but had no strikeouts and A.J. Pabst threw the final two innings and was charged with the loss, fanning one.

The River Dragons return home for a six-game home stand this week, starting with games on Sunday and Monday against the Quincy Gems, with Sunday's game starting at 5:35 p.m. and Monday's game beginning at 6:35 p.m. Alton enjoys an off-day on Tuesday, then on Wednesday, Alton plays Jackson for their first of two visits on the week, goes against Thrillville on Thursday night, meets the Terre Haute, Ind., REX on Friday and finishes the home stand next Saturday against the Rockabillys, with all four games starting at 6:35 p.m.

More like this: