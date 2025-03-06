ALTON – Rock the Hops returns to Downtown Alton, Illinois, bringing together music lovers, art enthusiasts, and community stakeholders for an electrifying afternoon of live performances, visual artists, makers, and handcrafted libations. The festival will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. on August 9th at several locations, and the producers are excited to invite potential sponsors, venues, musicians, visual artists, beverage makers, and volunteers to be a part of this collaborative community event. Rock the Hops pairs music and art with craft beverages. Attendees can “hop” around between the official venues to catch live music and to observe and purchase art. Ticket holders gain the full experience, with access to free shuttles and the option to taste dozens of styles of locally crafted beer, seltzers, coffee, and more.

Over the years, Rock the Hops has showcased over 180 local bands, totalling over 700 musicians who live, work, and create in our community. Sponsorships support local businesses, musicians, and artists, while reaching a diverse and engaged demographic of music fans, young professionals, community members, and tourists. Rock the Hops has sold out every year, and in 2024 alone, over 1000 people gathered in Alton for the event, traveling from St. Louis, Chicago, Kansas, and Texas to name a few.

Established in 2015 by Hope & Drew Mader, Rock the Hops is Alton’s original music and art festival, and the first and only event in our region to combine and highlight several channels of creative culture into one self-guided multi-venue celebration. The event brings awareness to the burgeoning music and art community in our region, while also showcasing our area’s beverage and culinary scene. The festival aims to provide a platform for emerging artists, promote local talent, and support the area's vibrant cultural scene. Self-expression through music and art is a proven healer and an important enhancement to society, which is why Rock the Hops has pledged to support organizations committed to equity in music and arts education.

Participating venues enjoy numerous benefits, including a full afternoon of curated art & entertainment, and hundreds of patrons through their doors. Each year Rock the Hops showcases hundreds of local musicians on the patios and stages of restaurants and venues in the downtown footprint. Space is limited - contact Rock the Hops soon to secure your spot!

A limited number of Early Bird Tickets are available while they last at https://www.rockthehopsalton.com!

Sponsors and volunteers are encouraged to visit the Support tab at https://www.rockthehopsalton.com/sponsor while interested venue owners, musicians, and artists should visit https://www.rockthehopsalton.com/apply. Follow on social media at https://www.facebook.com/RockTheHops or https://www.instagram.com/rockthehops

