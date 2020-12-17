Rock Springs Entrance to AMH Closed Friday-Saturday
ALTON, IL –The entrance to the Alton Memorial Hospital campus from Rock Springs Drive will be closed starting Friday morning for some asphalt work.
The entrance is expected to be reopened by sometime Saturday. In the meantime, please use either the College Avenue or Brown Street entrances to the AMH campus.