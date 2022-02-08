City of Alton - Committee of the Whole Meeting February 7, 2022

ALTON - A low bid for the Rock Springs Drive drainage project was approved at Monday night’s Alton Committee of the Whole meeting at City Hall. The approval should result in a solution for an erosion problem in that area, Alton Mayor David Goins said.

“It is an erosion problem from rain and they are going to redo the whole area,” Mayor Goins said. “There will be a new guard rail a brand new sidewalk and erosion mitigation done.

"It is going to be great for our children to keep them safe in their walks to and from school and for other adults who walk in the area. This will enable our children to walk on the sidewalk instead of the side of the street when there is mud on the sidewalk. This will keep them safe from traffic on the road.”

Mayor Goins said the Rock Springs Drive improvement project is “long overdue” and also said the park is one of the crown jewels of the city.

“Rock Springs Park has always been a beautiful park,” he said.

A resolution for a motion to block State Street for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration was also approved along with alcohol sales for Marquette events and the ability to take bids for the sale of different properties.

The Alton City Council Committee Of The Whole Meeting went in quick fashion in an in-person meeting Monday night at City Hall.

The Alton City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.

