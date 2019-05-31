SEE VIDEO:

WEST ALTON - The Rivers Pointe Fire Protection Chief Richard Pender released information Thursday afternoon that the rock protective measure put in place on the lower section of Highway 67 has been overtopped and broken.

“The water is running the length of the lower lanes of the highway and will head to St. Charles St. and then to Highway 94 at the intersection of Highway 67," Chief Pender said.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

