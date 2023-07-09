DANVILLE - Seth Slayden pitched a magnificent game, allowing only two hits, but a seventh-inning unearned run was the difference as Rock Island Pos 200 took a 1-0 win over Alton Post 126 Saturday afternoon at the Danville American Legion Invitational baseball tournament in Danville.

The Legionnaires were scheduled to play Crawfordsville, Ind. in a game immediately following the Rock Island game, but the result was not available.

It was a pitcher's dual all the way between Slayden and Rock Island's D. Michaels, as both hurlers allowed a combined total of three hits, with both teams committing three errors combined. Alton was held to only one hit in the game and committed two errors, while Rock Island had two hits and one error in the game.

Article continues after sponsor message

The run came in the bottom of the seventh as Alton dropped their second consecutive game in the tournament. Hayden Garner had the Legionnaires' only hit, while Slayden allowed the unearned run on two hits, walking three and striking out three in his complete game.

Alton is set to finish its regular season on Sunday in the Danville tournament, then starts its postseason this coming weekend with the District 22 playoffs, set for Friday through July 17.

The Illinois Fifth Division tournament awaits the District champion and will be played July 20-23 in West Frankfort, with the state tournament set for July 26-30 in Galesburg. The state champion moves on to the Great Lakes regional in Midland, Mich. Aug. 2-6 and the Legion World Series is set for its now-traditional home of Shelby, N.C. Aug. 10-15.

More like this: