JERSEYVILLE - A robust fifth inning was a key to the Jersey’s 7-4 baseball win over Marquette Catholic on Thursday afternoon.

“We scored four runs in the fifth inning all with two outs,” Jersey head coach Darren Perdun said. “Any win is a big win, but Marquette is a quality team. The kids on both teams also know each other.”

Pitcher Daniel Williams had another solid outing with five innings work, allowing only three hits.

Jersey got out to a 5-0 lead before Marquette Catholic scored twice in the sixth and seventh, falling short as the Panthers took the decision over the Explorers Thursday at Ken Schell Field. The Panthers improved to 5-4 on the year; the Explorers fell to 5-5.

Collin Carey went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a RBI and run scored for Jersey, with Kyle Kanturek 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Mitch Stockstill 2-for-3 on the day; Marquette was led by Garrett Weiner's 3-for-4 day with three doubles and three RBIs; Zach Weinman was 1-for-4 with a double for Marquette.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Collin Carey has been tearing the cover off the ball,” Perdun said. “He is also consistent behind the plate, which is overshadowed some with his hitting.”

Daniel Williams notched the win for Jersey, striking out five in five innings of shutout work and giving up three hits; Mike Neel took the loss, giving up five earned runs and eight hits over five innings, striking out four.

Marquette hosts Metro East Lutheran at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field at 4:45 p.m. today, then heads to Cahokia for a 1:30 p.m. Saturday doubleheader before going to Mount Olive for a 4:30 p.m. Monday game and hosting Civic Memorial at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Jersey takes on Quincy Notre Dame in an 11 a.m. Saturday road doubleheader before traveling to Triad for a 4:15 p.m. Monday Mississippi Valley Conference game.

More like this: