EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Robotics Club continues to develop and it recently received a generous $5,000 donation from Monsanto.

The Edwardsville Robotics club as been around since 2013 and has six teams this year - five for Elementary/Middle School level and one high school aged team named FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) #4931. The donation is for FRC 4931. This grant, along with other contributors, ensures the team continues to be able to pay for registration (which is $5,000 yearly), compete, buy supplies/parts, and other expenses.

“Our team sizes vary year to year, we have had as many as 11 teams in a year, but we always have FRC for high school aged students,” Carrie Smith, a spokesperson for the club, said. We serve Edwardsville and the surrounding communities but we are not associated with the school district. Though we work closely with all the surrounding districts, private schools, and home school network. We currently meet at the Lewis & Clark N.O. Nelson Campus where we are able to utilize the FabLab.”

The main coaches of FRC 4931 are Rande Johnson and Randle Hauch. The team is still accepting members for any high school age student interested.

