EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb, PhD, has named Robin L. Hughes, PhD, as dean of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB) after a national search. The appointment is subject to SIU Board of Trustees approval, with Hughes slated to assume her new role on Thursday, August 1.

Hughes arrives on campus after serving as professor of higher education and student affairs, and professor of urban education at Indiana University (IU) School of Education, Indianapolis. Hughes was appointed as senior advisor to the chancellor of Indiana University, Purdue University, Indianapolis (IUPUI) and vice president of IU for Race and Accountability in Campus Programs in August 2018.

Hughes brings to SIUE her scholarly expertise in African American students and faculty experiences, African American students’ educational success, critical race theory and educational and social settings, and student-athletes and supports, specifically identity, experience and history.

“I am incredibly excited that Dr. Hughes has agreed to join our community and provide leadership for the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior,” said Cobb. “Dr. Hughes is a student-centered leader who is prepared to help advance the University’s mission. Her wide-ranging experiences in teaching and scholarly activities, along with her significant leadership background will enhance the strengths of the SEHHB, as well as provide strong advocacy and support for innovation moving forward. I am deeply grateful to the search committee, co-chaired by Dr. Jeremy Jewell and Dr. Alison Reeves, for their thoughtful work and engagement during this important and complex process.”

“I am looking forward to joining faculty and staff colleagues, and the many students from the wide array of programs housed in the SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior,” said Hughes. “I am excited to strengthen existing and establish new, thoughtful connections with p-12 schools, institutions of higher education, and organizations that are both unique and critical to the School. I am equally enthusiastic about supporting the continued good work and efforts of such a diverse disciplinary group of experts in their respective fields. I can’t wait to hit the ground running!”

“We welcome Dr. Hughes to SIUE and the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior,” added Chancellor Randy Pembrook PhD. “The School provides a broad range of majors and career paths to our students. Dr. Hughes’ multiplicity of experiences in higher education means she is highly prepared to lead our SEHHB efforts in the future. In particular, at this critical time when excellent p-12 teachers are in high demand in our state, Dr. Hughes’ understanding of curricular issues, research relating to student experiences, and pedagogical excellence will further SIUE’s role in addressing this challenge.”

A native of Fort Worth, Texas, Hughes has extensive oversight experience in externally-funded research and creative activities. She has served as principal (PI) and co-principal investigator of grants and fellowships ranging in funding from $15,000-650,000.

Hughes’ is co-editor and co-founder of the Journal for the Study of Sports and Athletes in Education (JSSAE). Her scholarly publications, including articles, book chapters and books, focus on the development of student athletes participating in revenue generating sports, issues of race, and how those issues impact faculty and students of color in higher education.

Her graduate level teaching has included such courses as readings in critical race theory, diverse students on college campuses, sports and athletes in education, African Americans in higher education, and research throughout the p-20 educational continuum.

Hughes has earned numerous professional honors and awards for teaching and service, including, but not limited to, the IUPUI Chancellors Diversity Award, the Outstanding Alumni [Former Student] award from Texas A&M University, Minority Faculty Fellowship from IU Bloomington, and the Outstanding Woman Leader from IUPUI.

From 2015-2018, she served as executive associate dean of the IU School of Education, and faculty athletic representative for the IUPUI Horizon League. Participation in professional associations includes the Association for the Study of Higher Education, Critical Race Studies in Education Association, National Collegiate Athletic Association Conference, and the American Educational and Research Association.

Hughes achieved a doctorate and master’s in educational administration from Texas A&M University, and a bachelor’s in chemistry from the University of North Texas.

She will assume leadership responsibilities from Paul Rose, PhD, professor of psychology, who has served as interim dean of the SEHHB since May 2017.

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields including community and public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

