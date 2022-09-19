ALTON - Alton's girls' tennis team continued to shine Saturday with a fifth-place finish in the Robert Logan Invitational Tourney in Alton.

Triad dominated the field with three champions and a runner-up at two spots to claim the championship with 41 points in the Robert Logan Invite. Lafayette (29) held off Cor Jesu Academy (27) for second place. Highland (24) finished fourth, followed by Alton (20), Effingham St. Anthony (18), Springfield (15), Collinsville (8), Civic Memorial (7), Lafayette Gray (7), Marquette (2), and Granite City (2).

Coach Jesse Macias from Alton High, “Congrats to Triad on a terrific performance. There were a lot of strong teams but they played great on every flight. Also, a big shoutout to Seanvi Gudreddi from Lafayette for defending her championship at number one singles. That flight was stacked and she played fantastically to win it. Cor Jesu was new this year but they have some fantastic players so I can’t wait to have them back next year. There was just great tennis everywhere.”

Alton was led by the Schuler sisters. Senior Eleanor and sophomore Lilly finished second at number two singles. Coach Macias, “those two have been steady all year. They pulled out a dog fight in the semis and came up short in the finals, but I’m very proud of them.“

Sophomores Lauren Massey and Scarlett Eades finished fourth at three doubles and seniors Chloe Plough and Lydia Taul finished fifth at one doubles. Senior Devora Newquist won the consolation at number two singles and senior Anna Brady tied for seventh.

Coach Macias said: “We needed every point today and all of our players contributed. It was a great day.”

Coach Macias added that it was so nice to honor the late Robert Logan, a former Alton High tennis coach and exceptional player, with this tournament.

"Tennis was a huge part of his life and I know he would have been proud of the competitive spirit and excellent sportsmanship the players demonstrated today.

"Robert’s mom Theresa Logan was out here handing out trophies and talking to the players and coaches. I know she likes to help celebrate Robert at this tournament and we are grateful that she came out.”

1 singles championship

Saanvi Gudredi, Lafayette, defeated Jocelyn Carmody, Triad 6-2, 6-4

2 singles championship

Angelina Hong, Cor Jesu, defeated Logan Looby, Triad 7-6, 6-1

1 doubles championship

Speer/Hartoin, Triad, defeated Link/Kinkelaar, Effingham St. Anthony 6-1, 6-3

2 doubles championship

Safely/Burton, Triad defeated Lilly Schuler and Eleanor Schuler, Alton 6-1, 6-0

3 doubles championship

Markovic/Cunningham, Triad defeated Stehlik/Davis, Highland, 6-1, 6-2

