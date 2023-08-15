David Drew and his son, Xavier, both of Alton, take in the work of Robert J. Ellison in the Hatheway Gallery. The “Unfiltered Lens” exhibit is open through Aug. 31. JAN DONA/L&C MARKETING & PRGODFREY – “Unfiltered Lens,” a photo exhibit featuring images from the Civil Rights Movement and Vietnam War through the eyes of acclaimed photographer Robert J. Ellison, is open in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Ellison, who was killed in Vietnam at the age of 23, was a graduate of Alton’s Western Military Academy and the son of a Monticello College alumna.

He was posthumously recognized with the Overseas Press Club’s award for the best coverage from abroad.

A commemoration event featuring Emcee Art Holliday, KSDK; Webster University History Professor John Chappell; Western Military graduate Bill Kaune; Monticello College alumna Linda Nevlin; and Judge Luther Simmons, Civil Rights expert, will be held from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

The exhibit runs through Aug. 31. Both are free and open to the public.

“Unfiltered Lens” is co-sponsored by The Hayner Public Library District. Photo rights are courtesy of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum.

For more information, contact Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings at (618) 468-6400 or jhenning@lc.edu. Gallery hours and more can be found online at https://www.lc.edu/community-visitors/campus-attractions/art-exhibitions/unfiltered-lens.html.

