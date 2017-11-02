Robert and Alice Reinecke receive the big $50,000 grand-prize check for the Marquette Catholic Mega Raffle from Principal Mike Slaughter.

ALTON - Robert and Alice Reinecke walked away with the $50,000 grand prize from the recent Mega Raffle at Marquette Catholic School.

The Reinecke family purchased two tickets for $100 to capture the $50,000 grand prize.

”The Mega Raffle is one of the school's two most important fundraisers, second only to the Annual Appeal,” said Robert Stephan, a member of the Mega Raffle committee. “Thanks to all those who bought tickets this year it was another success for Marquette Catholic. The real cost of attending Marquette is more than what the school charges in tuition and fees. The Mega Raffle helps keep those costs as low as possible.”

Stephan continued and said: “We are careful to not have too many fundraisers in a year but when we do they are well supported, and for that we are grateful to the community. The annual MCHS Block Party party was well attended by alumni, current parents and members of the Marquette family. We were blessed with good weather, great food and good music."

The winners of the Marquette Catholic 2017 $50,000 Mega Raffle were:

$50,000 - Robert & Alice Reinecke
Free Tuition - Mark and Linda Harris
$5,000 - Frank Hamilton
$500 - Gail Fowler
$250 - Sarah Daniel
$250 - Jeanne Elik

Stephan said from everyone at Marquette: “Thank you for your support of the 2017 Mega Raffle.”

