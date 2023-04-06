ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Department has sent out a request seeking assistance in identifying the suspect seen in this video. St. Louis County Police said the video shows the suspect with brown hair. He shaved his head after he was recorded in this video. The suspect is wanted in connection to the incidents below.

St. Louis County Police provided this information about the crime: "At 8:41 PM, on April 1, 2023, St. Louis County police officers from the City of Fenton Precinct responded to a call for service for a robbery at the Phillips 66, located in the 900 block of S. Highway Drive. Responding officers located the store clerk, a 35-year-old woman, suffering from a head injury.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that a white male struck the employee in the head and stole lottery tickets from the convenience store. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

At 7:45 PM, on April 5, 2023, St. Louis County police officers from the City of Fenton Precinct responded to a call for service for a burglary in progress in the 1000 block of Villa Gran Way. Responding officers contacted the victims who stated there was an adult male in their basement and he pointed a firearm at the victims. The suspect then left the residence prior to the officers’ arrival."

St. Louis County Police says the suspect is armed with a firearm stolen from the burglary and possibly still in the area. He is described as a white male, approximately 50 years of age, 5’6” to 5’7”, 150 lbs., with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt or jacket with a black t-shirt and khaki pants.

Police Officers, the Canine Unit, and the Metro Air Support Unit searched the area after the burglary on April 5th but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

Please call 911 if you see the suspect. Do not approach the suspect as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

