Roadwork suspended for Memorial Day weekend; laned opened where possible to accommodate holiday travelers Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that non-emergency roadwork will be suspended, where possible, from 3 p.m., Friday, May 27, until 12:01 a.m., Tuesday, May 31. Lanes will be opened in many areas, to improve traffic flow during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend. Motorists should stay alert, as lane closures will remain in some areas. Slow down, eliminate distractions and use caution in work zones. Work zone speed limits are in effect where posted. Here is a list of area lane closures that will remain in place this weekend: GREENE/JERSEY COUNTY IL 267, over Macoupin Creek at the Greene/Jersey County Line will be restricted to one lane, with two-way traffic being maintained via temporary traffic signals to make repairs to the existing bridge. JERSEY COUNTY IL 3, from Grafton Hills Road to IL 109, is reduced to one lane for box culvert extension construction. Two-way traffic is maintained via temporary traffic signals. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! MADISON COUNTY IL 4, St. Jacob, structure over the East Fork of Silver Creek approximately 0.7 miles north of US 40, is reduced to one lane, and two-way traffic is maintained via temporary traffic signals.



ST. CLAIR COUNTY IL 13 under IL 15 near Belleville is closed to all traffic. The closure is needed to construct new structures.

IL 15 east of IL 159 in Belleville is reduced to one lane in each direction. This lane restriction is needed to construct the new eastbound IL 15 structure over IL 13 and railroads. Rieder Road over I-64 is closed for interchange construction. IL 15 west of I-255 in Alorton is reduced to one lane in both directions near IL 163. I-55/64 westbound is reduced from three lanes to two lanes between 3rd Street and Tudor before the Mississippi River Bridge. IL 157 is closed to all traffic at Illinois Route161/St Clair Avenue. The ramps to and from IL 161/St. Clair Avenue will remain open to traffic. A detour utilizing Illinois 15 and I-64 is marked with signage. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending