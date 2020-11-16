CALHOUN & JERSEY COUNTIES - Work will begin on the Brussels Ferry ramps beginning on Monday, August 3, 2020, weather permitting. This work is needed to construct new loading ramps and is expected to be complete by the end of November 2020. (JDA)

CLINTON COUNTY - US 50 from 1.0 mile east of Crackerneck Rd to 0.2 miles west of St. Rose Rd in Clinton County will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning Monday, August 10, 2020, weather permitting. Work will take place daily between 7AM and 7PM. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs, structure repairs, and asphalt resurfacing and is expected to be completed by July 2021. (PAG)

Article continues after sponsor message

JERSEY COUNTY - US 67 between Crystal Lake Rd and 0.4 miles north of Fulkerson Rd will encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning Tuesday, August 18, 2020, weather permitting. This work is needed to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be complete by the end of November 2020. (JA)

MADISON COUNTY - NEW: IL 255 northbound, just north of I-270, will encounter lane restrictions. Weather permitting, beginning 9 AM on Monday, November 16, 2020, the left lane and center lane of IL 255 will be closed until Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at which time the left and center lanes will be re-opened and the right lane will be closed. the right lane will be re-opened on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 4 PM. This work is necessary for bridge deck patching and expansion joint repairs. (Ops) • NEW: Maryville Road from IL 203 (Nameoki Rd) to Mueller Road in Granite City in Madison County will be closed for rehabilitative work of the railroad crossing beginning on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 7 AM through Friday, November 20, 2020 at 4:30 PM, weather permitting. All lanes will be closed. A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure. (Prog) 2

MADISON & BOND COUNTY - IL 140 will encounter intermittent lane closures between IL 4 and IL 127 beginning on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to make pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by December 2020. (JDA)

More like this: