Road Work Announced On Interstate 270 To Start Oct. 21
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today a lane closure on westbound Interstate 270 between Illinois Route 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, weather permitting.
One lane will remain open through the weekend. The closure is for bridge deck repairs.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Work should be done by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24.
The contractor on this project is Walsh Construction Company II, LLC of Chicago.
For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com