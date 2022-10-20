Listen to the story

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today a lane closure on westbound Interstate 270 between Illinois Route 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, weather permitting.

One lane will remain open through the weekend. The closure is for bridge deck repairs.

Work should be done by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

The contractor on this project is Walsh Construction Company II, LLC of Chicago.

