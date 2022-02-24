ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - The Winter Weather Advisory for the St. Louis Region was extended to midnight by the National Weather Service and road conditions deteriorated in the second round of the winter storm on Thursday afternoon.

Traffic flow at around 2 p.m. Thursday around the region was slow and trucks were out throughout the area salting. As predicted, there was considerable ice and slush on the roads after the second round of the winter storm.

The NWS says the following: "Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations less than half an inch, and ice accumulations less than one-tenth of an inch for portions of Southwest Illinois. Portions of east-central and southeast Missouri.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the NWS said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute."

The roads Thursday afternoon had a small amount of traffic and the hope by NWS that many have stayed home during the storm. The NWS advised motorists to slow down and keep a distance from snow plows so they can do their job and from other vehicles.

