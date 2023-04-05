ALTON - Southbound traffic on Belle Street will no longer be able to access 10th Street, to then access US 67, starting on 4/5/2023. Sewer work is progressing north on Belle Street toward 10th Street and will close this intersection.

Please continue to utilize State Street, Alby Street, and US 67 for north-south travel thru this area of town. Sewer work is progressing north up 9th Street, currently near Augusta Street.

Sewer installation has been completed on 9th Street east of US 67 moving toward Alby Street, with water main installation still needing to be completed. North-South traffic on Piasa Street (US 67) will not be impacted.

Pavement restoration work is starting on Belle Street near the intersection of 9th Street. Please avoid these areas if possible until pavement restoration work is completed.

Below is an up-to-date map of the consisting road closures.

