POCAHONTAS -The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that US 40 will be closed to all traffic 1.7 miles east of Pocahontas at the structure crossing the West Fork of Shoal Creek beginning at 12:01 AM on Monday, July 24, 2017, weather permitting. This work is necessary to replace the existing structure.

U.S. 40 is expected to reopen at this location by August 15, 2017.

A detour route will be posted utilizing Interstate 70 from the Pocahontas interchange (Exit 36) to the IL 127 interchange (Exit 41).

The general contractor on this project is Keller Construction Company of Glen Carbon, IL.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

