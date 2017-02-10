Road closure announced in Hartford Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Hawthorne Avenue will be closed in both directions to all traffic between Illinois Route 3 and Old St. Louis Avenue in Hartford, Illinois. This road closure will be in place from February 13, 2017 to April 15, 2017. Signed detours will be in place directing motorists to alternate routes.This closure is required to replace a collector manhole for the Wood River Levee District Pump Station. Work is being completed by Keller Construction, Inc. Article continues after sponsor message Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending