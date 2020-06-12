Rizvi, Maedge, Lead Effort For Virtual Academic Signing At Edwardsville High School
EDWARDSVILLE - Efforts made by Edwardsville High School senior class presidents Usma Rizvi and Bryson Maedge, with the assistance of Principal Dennis Cramsey, will create a virtual academic signing for the EHS Class of 2020. The new virtual academic signing will be presented soon online.
Rizvi said she recently graduated from Edwardsville High School and for her and Maedge, it was a project they each have a deep passion about.
“I have been working with my principal Dr. Dennis Cramsey to compile a virtual academic signing,” Rizvi said.
There will be a web area for the presentation once it is completed.
“I am happy we have something to recognize students who worked so hard over the last four years and have since missed out on the signing,” Rizvi said. “We are doing our best with this project so that the entire community can see the senior students’ achievements. We have been collecting photos and the name of the college each student will attend. We are featuring students who have scholarships covering half or more of their tuition as a result of their academic achievements.”
Stay tuned for the presentation.
Names Of EHS Students Featured For Academic Excellence:
- Miriam Kastens, Brown University
- Colleen McCracken, University of Denver Lamont School of Music
- Edgar McClintock, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
- Shivani Greene, Saint Louis University
- Elizabeth Thompson, Truman State University
- Nathaniel Greenland, Purdue University
- Benjamin Strotheide, University of Missouri
- Natalie Loveridge, Vanderbilt University
- Lauren Dial, The University of Tennessee
- Zachary Paul, Kaskaskia College
- Andre Wilke, Missouri University of Science and Technology
- Andrew Delmore, University of Nebraska
- Hannah Bielicke, Jacksonville University
- Katelyn Olivia Draper, Illinois State University
- Elise Fricke, U.S. Department of State's Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study Abroad in Bulgaria
- Kaitlyn Williams, The Catholic University of America
- Ryan Kulasekara, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
- Ellie Paschall, Illinois State University
- Makenzi Keller, University of Oklahoma
- Grant Karlas, Missouri Baptist University
- Barrett Van, Millikin University
- Leah Griffin, University of South Florida
- Jacob Waldman, Southern Illinois University Carbondale
- Henry Hupp, University of Missouri
- Shane Greathouse, Blackburn College
- Logan Mills, Missouri University of Science and Technology
- Amanda Wickman, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
- Muriel Bowen, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Kiera Doughty, Missouri State University
- Ava Cruzan, University of Arkansas Walton College of Business
- Eloise Allen, Saint Louis University
- Amanda Mills, Tuskegee University
- Caleb Harrold, United States Air Force Academy
- Josh Whittenburg, University of Nebraska
- Abby Downes, Creighton University
- Usma Rizvi, Washington University in St. Louis
- Joí Johnson, Webster University
- Caitlin Towell, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Kyrah Glaze, Belmont University
- Evan Driscoll, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
