EDWARDSVILLE - Efforts made by Edwardsville High School senior class presidents Usma Rizvi and Bryson Maedge, with the assistance of Principal Dennis Cramsey, will create a virtual academic signing for the EHS Class of 2020. The new virtual academic signing will be presented soon online.

Rizvi said she recently graduated from Edwardsville High School and for her and Maedge, it was a project they each have a deep passion about.

“I have been working with my principal Dr. Dennis Cramsey to compile a virtual academic signing,” Rizvi said.

There will be a web area for the presentation once it is completed.

“I am happy we have something to recognize students who worked so hard over the last four years and have since missed out on the signing,” Rizvi said. “We are doing our best with this project so that the entire community can see the senior students’ achievements. We have been collecting photos and the name of the college each student will attend. We are featuring students who have scholarships covering half or more of their tuition as a result of their academic achievements.”

Stay tuned for the presentation.

Names Of EHS Students Featured For Academic Excellence:



Miriam Kastens, Brown University

Colleen McCracken, University of Denver Lamont School of Music

Edgar McClintock, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Shivani Greene, Saint Louis University

Elizabeth Thompson, Truman State University

Nathaniel Greenland, Purdue University

Benjamin Strotheide, University of Missouri

Natalie Loveridge, Vanderbilt University

Lauren Dial, The University of Tennessee

Zachary Paul, Kaskaskia College

Andre Wilke, Missouri University of Science and Technology

Andrew Delmore, University of Nebraska

Hannah Bielicke, Jacksonville University

Katelyn Olivia Draper, Illinois State University

Elise Fricke, U.S. Department of State's Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study Abroad in Bulgaria

Kaitlyn Williams, The Catholic University of America

Ryan Kulasekara, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Ellie Paschall, Illinois State University

Makenzi Keller, University of Oklahoma

Grant Karlas, Missouri Baptist University

Barrett Van, Millikin University

Leah Griffin, University of South Florida

Jacob Waldman, Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Henry Hupp, University of Missouri

Shane Greathouse, Blackburn College

Logan Mills, Missouri University of Science and Technology

Amanda Wickman, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Muriel Bowen, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Kiera Doughty, Missouri State University

Ava Cruzan, University of Arkansas Walton College of Business

Eloise Allen, Saint Louis University

Amanda Mills, Tuskegee University

Caleb Harrold, United States Air Force Academy

Josh Whittenburg, University of Nebraska

Abby Downes, Creighton University

Usma Rizvi, Washington University in St. Louis

Joí Johnson, Webster University

Caitlin Towell, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Kyrah Glaze, Belmont University

Evan Driscoll, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

