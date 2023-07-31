ALTON - Riviera Maya plans to open their patio in the next week or so. The patio will serve as an outdoor seating area for customers to enjoy the restaurant’s authentic Mexican cuisine.

The restaurant, located at 2704 Corner Court in Alton, is a favorite local spot. The owners also manage Taquiera Maya at 2621 College Avenue in Alton and another Riviera Maya in Brighton.

All three restaurants are family-owned. They provide dine-in and carryout, but the owners hope the new patio will encourage more guests to come to Riviera Maya and spend some time outside with a cold drink and a good meal.

“Everybody is family here, everybody working together,” Riviera Maya Manager Manuel said. He added that the patio might take another week, but he hopes it will be finished by the weekend.

For more information about the restaurant, including updates on the patio, visit their Facebook page.

