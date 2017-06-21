Listen to the story

WEST ALTON, MO – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office will be closing the following access areas in West Alton, Missouri beginning Friday, June 30, 2017.

All areas will return to normal hours on Wednesday, July 5, 2016, at 7 am.

Times and dates for the closures are listed below:

Riverlands Way:

June 30 closed at 7 pm

July 1 closed at 7 pm

July 2 closed at 7 pm

July 3 closed at 10 pm

July 4 closed at 7 pm

Lincoln Shields Recreation Area:

June 30 closed at 7 pm

July 1 closed at 7 pm

July 2 closed at 7 pm

July 3 closed at 2 pm

July 4 closed at 7 pm

Lincoln Shields South:

Closed June 30 at 7 pm - July 5

For information on the access area closures, contact the recreation staff at the Rivers Project Office, (636) 899-2600.

