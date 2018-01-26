WEST ALTON - The Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District responded to the scene of a burning truck Thursday evening just across the Clark Bridge on Highway 367.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

A representative of the Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District said the fire began in the wheel wells of the truck, and was discovered after the driver reported the vehicle was behaving strangely. Once the flames were discovered, the driver exited the vehicle and retreated to a safe distance before becoming fully involved.

Firefighters responded around 9 p.m. Thursday and were able to extinguish the blaze without injury or incident.

More like this:

Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze In Godfrey
6 days ago
Firefighter Efforts Protect Neighbors During Godfrey Blaze
5 days ago
Alton Fire Department Battles House Fire
4 days ago
Seasons Drive Home Declared 'Total Loss' Following Fire
6 days ago
O'Fallon Fire Department Partners With Domino’s® and NFPA To Promote Fire Safety
Oct 10, 2025

 