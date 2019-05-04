SEE CHRIS RHODES PHOTO GALLERIES:

HARDIN/GRAFTON/ALTON/GODFREY - Some serious discussions took place in both Hardin and Grafton on Friday about the rising flood waters.

Grafton stands at 30.44 feet at 5 a.m. Saturday and has a projected crest of 31.8 feet on May 6. Anything over 29.0 feet is considered major flooding in Grafton. The Illinois River at Hardin has an observed value of 35.83 feet at 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Anything over 32.0 feet is considered major flooding. Presently, Hardin is projected to crest at 38 feet on May 7.

The Mississippi River at Mel Price (Alton Lock and Dam) presently stands at 33.54 feet at 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The river at Alton is projected to crest at 35 feet on May 6. Major flooding for Alton is anything over 34.0 feet.

Col. Bryan Sizemore, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in St. Louis, said his group is working with partners up and down the district, essentially from Hannibal, Mo., to Cairo, IL., to ensure the federal and non-levy systems are working and staying ahead of forecasts.

He said there are clearly problems in the local area with Grafton, Hardin, and St. Louis projected to see a 42-foot crest Monday afternoon. Some agricultural levees have already been overtopped, Sizemore said.

An emergency meeting was held on Friday with Reps. Rodney Davis and C.D. Davidsmeyer present, with several others, including Sen. Steve McClure. The representatives first visited Grafton and met there with the mayor and others, then moved on to visit Calhoun County. Grafton has a few businesses still open on a higher elevation, but the majority on the lower ground has moved items out and have temporarily stopped operating. The City of Alton wall on State and Broadway to date is operating efficiently and Alton Mayor Brant Walker and Public Works Director Bob Barnhart hope for the best with the projected crest of 35 feet on Monday.

While every effort is being made to keep roads open and safe, Mayor Rick Eberlin and staff anticipate that travel in and around Grafton could be difficult this weekend and early next week.

He added that the weather is expected to be sunny and warm and several of Grafton’s unique shops, restaurants, and wineries will remain open despite high water.

“As the water recedes, Grafton’s residents and business owner’s will once again begin the process of cleaning up and welcoming you to visit this small town that has historically met the challenge of living next to two great rivers,” Eberlin said. “Grafton is a place of great beauty and fun for all - plan to visit soon.”

The Village of Godfrey Emergency Management reported that as of 3:45 p.m. on Friday, a large portion of the Clifton Terrace intersection is under water.

"IDOT has closed much of Illinois Route 100/River Road, so consider alternate routes and don't drive through standing water," the Village of Godfrey urged.

Rick DeVerger, chairman of the Nutwood Drainage District, spoke openly at the site of sandbagging of the Nutwood Levee.

He said after the 1993 Flood the vast majority of the Nutwood Levee was raised to 38 to 39 feet, but he says there is one estimated 200-yard portion of concern right now at 37.5 feet. He said that area will be the focus of sandbag installation on Saturday.

“The Department of Corrections is coming in and bringing prisoners and there will be other volunteers getting bags prepared,” he told the group. “The water came up 18 inches last night and with more rain coming this is something we have to monitor closely.”

DeVerger pointed out that when there were breaches of the Nutwood Levee in 1993, it took four months to empty out and it was devastating to the area. The Nutwood Levee protects several hundred acres in Greene, Calhoun, and Jersey counties.

With multiple ferries shut down, travel in Calhoun County is severely limited, DeVerger said, except through back roads. The sandbagging process will be difficult because once bags are prepared a small amount will be taken by boat to position on the levee and it is time-consuming and not an easy process. DeVerger was already calling for more sand and supplies on Friday when reporters left the scene.

Davidsmeyer said what the reps hoped to do was see how the river will affect the people and making sure everyone is safe.

“This one [flood] is sizing up to be worse than originally expected,” he said. “We are letting the experts do their jobs, who monitor this on a daily basis.

Rep. Davis said it is good to have all our community officials working and communicating together.

“This allows communities to be prepared and people to stay out of the danger zone. The good news is today, we got better reports on crest levels. We hope this will move through and be an afterthought, but we have to be prepared.”

Jersey High School baseball coach Darren Perdun, along with FFA and other Jersey School representatives filled sandbags and helped with preparing in Calhoun County on Friday, most appreciated by those preparing for the rising Illinois River crest. Other volunteers would be put to work Saturday as several sandbags have to be filled and positioned for the projected crest early next week.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

