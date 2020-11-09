ST. LOUIS – You are cordially invited to celebrate the holiday season aboard the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. This November and December, the St. Louis Riverfront destination is set to host festive cruises for all ages with the health and safety of visitors and team members at the top of mind.

“As we continue to modify our health and safety procedures to meet the latest social distancing standards, we are very excited to offer our visitors the opportunity to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with friends, breakfast with Santa and a holiday-themed dinner cruise,” said Director of Operations Robert Hopkins.

The Riverboats also present a new offering this holiday season: Thanksgiving Feasts To-go, a stress-free way to enjoy a delicious Turkey Day meal at home. These fully cooked, take-home feasts just require heating up!

The Riverboats are following all of the policies and procedures put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the City of St. Louis Department of Health, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the United States Coast Guard. For the safety of visitors and employees, face coverings are required to be worn by anyone age 9 and older and social distancing guidelines must be practiced. For more information on COVID-19 precautions as well as frequently asked questions, please visitgatewayarch.com/riverboats.

Cruise reservations are required and can be made by calling 1-877-982-1410 or booking online atgatewayarch.com/buytickets. The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are located below the south leg of the Gateway Arch at 50 S. Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63102. Parking is available on the Mississippi River levee in front of the boats for a fee.

Friendsgiving Cruise

Our Friendsgiving Cruise is the place where friends meet to be thankful together. Enjoy Thanksgiving classics family style, such as roasted turkey, honey mustard-glazed ham, shaved Brussels sprouts salad, baked creamed spinach, mushroom orzo, and an assortment of mouth-watering pies. A professional DJ will provide live entertainment while you sip on seasonal cocktails and watch as the dazzling St. Louis skyline slips by.

WHEN: Saturday, November 21; 6-8 p.m.

TICKETS: $44 per person. Children under 2 are free.

Thanksgiving Feasts To-go

No time to plan your feast this year? Let us do the heavy lifting for you with our Thanksgiving Feasts To-go, which includes everything you need to make a homemade Turkey Day spread. Choose between whole roasted turkey, honey mustard-crusted ham, pecan and hickory smoked turkey breast, or herb-crusted prime rib; then pick your sides (including candied yams, creamy mashed potatoes, cranberry-spiced Brussels sprouts and turkey stuffing) and top it off with a house-made dessert.

WHEN: Visit gatewayarch.com/thanksgiving-feast-at-home to order. Orders must be placed by Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m. Meals must be picked up at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch by November 25 at 5 p.m. Meals needing to be picked up earlier than November 25 require a 72-hour notice.

PJs and Pancakes with Santa Cruise

Cruise the Mighty Mississippi with the Jolly Man in Red on our third annual PJs and Pancakes Cruise. Come aboard our festively decorated boat, dressed in your favorite and most comfortable PJs, and enjoy a kid-approved breakfast, holiday crafts and festive games. Includes a souvenir photo with Santa.

WHEN: Saturdays: November 21 & 28, December 5 & 12. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

TICKETS: $39 per person. Children 2 and under are free.

Jingle & Mingle Holiday Dinner Cruise

Celebrate the holidays in style on a riverboat decked out in festive lights and décor. You’ll enjoy a DJ spinning a mix of festive classics and today’s hits; a chef-prepared buffet dinner featuring holiday favorites; and a cash bar featuring beer, wine and cocktails.

WHEN: Thursday through Saturday, December 3-12. 7:30 to 10 p.m.

TICKETS: Thursdays: $50 for adults; $30 for children; Fridays-Sundays: $53 for adults; $33 for children. Children 2 and under are free.

New Year’s Eve Cruise

Ring in 2021 in style aboard our fabulous New Year's Eve Cruise, and enjoy live music, stand-up comedy, improv and other surprise entertainment, as well as a chef-curated dinner, party favors, complimentary beer and wine, and of course, a champagne toast as the clock strikes midnight. In the spirit of the Roaring Twenties, dress to the nines in your best 1920s attire – someone will be crowned Best Dressed of the night!

WHEN: Thursday, December 31; 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

TICKETS: $99 per person. Must be 21 and older.

