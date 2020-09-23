ST. LOUIS — Experience the fall season at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. The St. Louis Riverfront destination is pleased to announce the fall cruise schedule, offering ways visitors, their friends and family members can experience a safe adventure without having to pack a bag.

New excursions this fall include the Lock-n-Dam, Oktoberfest and Superhero & Princess Family Costume cruises. Visitors can continue to experience the Mississippi River with a St. Louis Riverfront Cruise and Skyline Dinner Cruise, as well as shop at the riverboat gift shop and enjoy lunch at the Paddlewheel Café.

“Keeping our visitors and team members safe is a top priority, and this includes updating our health and safety procedures to meet the latest standards,” said Robert Hopkins, Director of Operations at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. “Autumn is the prime time to experience the magic of the Mississippi aboard a riverboat cruise – the vibrant colors of fall foliage are a magnificent sight against the backdrop of the downtown St. Louis skyline and the Gateway Arch.”

The Riverboats are following all of the policies and procedures put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the City of St. Louis Department of Health, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the United States Coast Guard. For the safety of visitors and employees, face coverings are required to be worn by anyone age 9 and older and social distancing guidelines must be practiced. For more information on COVID-19 precautions as well as frequently asked questions, please visit gatewayarch.com/riverboats.

Cruise reservations are required by calling 1-877-982-1410 or booking online at gatewayarch.com/buytickets. The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are located below the south leg of the Gateway Arch at 50 S. Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63102. Parking is available on the Mississippi River levee in front of the boats for a fee.

CRUISE SCHEDULE

Lock-N-Dam Cruise

Discover the inner workings of river traffic and see some of the area’s best views of the fall foliage during this 5-hour cruise to the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. Enjoy a delicious chef-prepared lunch buffet, cash bar featuring local beers and signature cocktails, and live Dixieland music. Once at the dam, experience passage through the lock system while the cruise narrator explains how this intricate system came to life.

WHEN: Saturdays: September 26, October 3, 10 & 17; 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COST: $51/adults; $20/kids 3-12; children under age 3 are free.

Oktoberfest Cruise

It’s the most wonderful time for a beer! Celebrate everyone’s favorite German holiday and have a few pints along the way on this special afternoon cruise. Enjoy a chef’s buffet featuring our interpretation of some of your favorite German fare (lemon cream schnitzel, currywurst, Bavarian apple tart and more) and relax to live music from Big Joe and the Bavarians.

WHEN: Saturday, October 11; 1:00 p.m. to 3 p.m.

COST: $42/adults. $18/kids 3-12.

Superhero & Princess Family Costume Cruise

Celebrate Halloween safely with a fun-filled afternoon or evening on the water the entire family will love! Hop aboard and enjoy kid-friendly snacks, interactive Halloween-themed games and a professional DJ playing kid’s favorites. Costumes are encouraged! Plus, each cruise features a special guest appearance from a royal princess or a crime-fighting superhero. Concessions and cash bar are available.

WHEN: Friday October 30; 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday October 31; 11 to 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

COST: $25/adults; $40/kids 3-12; kids under age 3 are free

Skyline Dinner Cruise

Make any night special. Our flagship evening cruise features live music; chef-created, plated meal options including herb-crusted petit filet, chicken marsala, drunken portobella and jerk-spiced seared salmon; and captivating views of the downtown St. Louis skyline. Cash bar is available.

WHEN: Every Saturday through October 31; 6 to 8 p.m.

COST: $51/adults; $20/kids 3-12; children under age 3 are free.

St. Louis Riverfront Cruise

Take a load off and take in all of the gorgeous riverfront views on this relaxing daytime sightseeing cruise, featuring informative narration from our ship’s captain or a National Park Service ranger.

WHEN: Daily through November 30. Call 877-982-1410 or visit gatewayarch.com/riverboats for cruise times.

COST: Starting at $19 for adults and $8 for children. Price varies based on date of visit. (Save up to $2 when you purchase the Tram & Cruise Combo, which includes the Tram Ride to the Top of the Gateway Arch.)

RIVERSIDE EATS

Paddlewheel Café

St. Louis’ only waterfront dining destination, the Paddlewheel Café, offers made-to-order options such as the Smashed Double Burger, Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich and Fingerling Catfish. Visitors can also enjoy local St. Louis brews and cocktails at the dockside bar. Open Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through the end of October.

VISITOR REMINDERS

For information about the Riverboat health and safety plan as well as frequently asked questions, please visit gatewayarch.com/riverboats.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase cruise tickets in advance at gatewayarch.com or by calling 877-982-1410. Visitors can also purchase tickets at the riverboat dock ticket counter. Cashless transactions are recommended.

The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch will provide any additional operational updates through traditional media, as well as online at gatewayarch.com and on Facebook and Instagram (@riverboatsSTL).

About the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch: The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch—the Becky Thatcher and the Tom Sawyer—are a short walk from the Laclede’s Landing MetroLink Station and offer a variety of Mississippi River excursions with unique themes and breathtaking views of the St. Louis skyline, including the popular St. Louis Riverfront, Blues and Sunday Brunch cruises. A complete 2020 sightseeing cruise schedule can be found at gatewayarch.com/riverboats.

