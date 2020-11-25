ST LOUIS —Due to increased concerns related to the COVID-19 health situation, the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch have canceled all holiday cruises and will end the 2020 cruise season on Sunday, November 29.

“The health and safety of our visitors and team members will always be our highest priority,” said Director of Operations Robert Hopkins. “Over these past few months, we have worked diligently to ensure the riverboats are a fun and safe destination for friends and family to enjoy an excursion on the Mississippi River, and we have done so without incident. However, the dynamic nature of the global pandemic has forced us to re-evaluate our plans for the rest of the year. We have made the difficult decision to cancel our holiday cruises and end our 2020 cruise season early.”

Ticketholders will be refunded in full for all canceled cruises. For questions regarding refunds, please contact 877-982-1410.

“We’d like to express our sincerest gratitude to our visitors for their support during this time,” said Hopkins. “We are very eager to return in 2021 better than ever and provide new cruise experiences!”

There are a few remaining opportunities to take a one-hour St. Louis Riverfront Cruise in 2020 during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. This narrated sightseeing excursion will set sail at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28; and at noon and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 29. For tickets, please call 877-982-1410 or visit gatewayarch.com/buytickets.

