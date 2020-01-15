ST. LOUIS – The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch start the 2020 cruise season strong with new cruises celebrating St. Louis’ most popular holiday festivities such as the Mardi Gras and St. Patrick’s Day parades.

“Although the winter months are cold, the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are red-hot with new cruises!” said Mary Lamie, Executive Vice President of Multi Modal Enterprises, Bi-State Development. “Treat yourself this Valentine’s Day, Mardi Gras and St. Patrick’s Day with special parties aboard the riverboats and enjoy incredible views of downtown St. Louis you can’t get anywhere else.”

A complete 2020 cruise schedule is available at gatewayarch.com/riverboats. Reservations are required for all cruises. Cruises sell out fast, so it is highly encouraged to make reservations early by calling 877-982-1410 or visiting gatewayarch.com/riverboats.

VALENTINE’S CRUISES

Date night! On these two-hour dinner and twilight cruises, enjoy a chef-inspired buffet meal, dessert and live music, and receive two souvenir Valentine’s Day champagne flutes and two complimentary glasses of champagne, wine or beer. Take your evening up a notch with add-ons such as a bottle of wine or champagne, balloons, flowers and a photo.

WHEN: Friday, February 14: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, February 15: 4 to 6 p.m. and 8 to 10 p.m.

TICKETS: $55. Cash bar available for those 21 and older.

MARDI GRAS BRUNCH CRUISE

St. Louis is one of the top cities for Mardi Gras celebrations. The day after the Soulard parade, continue the party aboard the riverboats with a sprawling buffet featuring all the flavors of New Orleans: Creole-spiced slaw, southern-fried fish, king crab quiche, Cajun-style pasta and dirty rice as well as bananas foster French toast and other traditional brunch favorites. A New Orleans jazz band provides live entertainment, and passengers receive party favors and a souvenir cup.

WHEN: Sunday, February 23: 1 to 3 p.m.

TICKETS: $47. Cash bar available for those 21 and older.

Article continues after sponsor message

FAT TUESDAY CRUISE

It’s the best Tuesday of the year. Dress in Mardi Gras garb and eat your fill with an hors ‘d oeuvres buffet featuring fried shrimp, jalapeño hushpuppies, blackened chicken skewers, etouffee nuggets and king cake lollipops while dancing to live music. Attendees receive party favors, a souvenir cup and giveaways. The night ends with the crowning of the Fat Tuesday king and queen for best dressed Mardi Gras attire.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 25: 8 to 10:30 p.m.

TICKETS: $28. Must be 21 or older. Cash bar.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY RECOVERY BRUNCHCRUISE

The St. Paddy’s Day celebrations don’t end after Saturday’s downtown parade! Come aboard the riverboats for a brunch buffet honoring the luck of the Irish, and feast upon classics such as Guinness beef stew, Irish bangers, roasted brisket, corned beef hash and green matcha tea pancakes; make your own treat at our sweet bread station; and enjoy a complimentary mimosa or Bloody Mary. Passengers receive a souvenir cup to remember the occasion.

WHEN: Sunday,March 15: 1 to 3 p.m.

TICKETS: $47. Cash bar available for those 21 and older.

LOCATION AND PARKING

The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are located below the south leg of the Gateway Arch at 50 S. Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63102. Parking is available on the Mississippi River levee next to the boats for a cash fee.

About the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch: The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch—the Becky Thatcher and the Tom Sawyer—are a short walk from the Laclede’s Landing MetroLink Station and offer a variety of Mississippi River excursions with unique themes and breathtaking views of the St. Louis skyline, including the popular St. Louis Riverfront, Blues and Sunday Brunch cruises. A complete 2020 sightseeing cruise schedule can be found at gatewayarch.com/riverboats.

More like this: