ALTON - 'Our Daily Show!' is Riverbender.com's newest daily morning news talk show, and began last Monday, August 15th. It's hosted, produced, and edited by AHS graduate CJ Nasello and has already had multiple guests appear on the show.

Tuesday morning's first guest was none other than Dallas Martz, general manager for the Alton River Dragons. The two talked about everything from the postseason to the origin of their mascot, signing players at a concession stand, and more. To watch the entire Martz interview click on the video found above.

The first question Nasello asked was about the Boyz II Men concert on Sunday, August 21. Martz walked out on stage to get the crowd hyped up at the Alton Amphitheater.

"It was exciting, it was a lot of fun," Martz said.

The two also talked about the River Dragons' four all-stars including league MVP Eddie King Jr. out of Louisville University.

"When you have the MVP on your team, obviously that's pretty special."

"He's an incredible person," Martz said about King.

The two talked about the improbable Western Conference Championship game with Martz saying "you can't right that." For an article about that game click here.

Nasello brought up that the team is more than just a roster of guys on a summer baseball team, but that they are more like family.

Martz agreed with that sentiment and brought up Blake Burris, an Edwardsville High School grad who was a huge part in helping his Tigers win the Class 4A State Championship in his senior year.

Burris will tell anyone that he's loved his time as a River Dragon and even said it himself that the guys in the dugout are more like family according to Martz. Martz didn't want to get too far ahead of himself but talked about a very possible scenario in Burris returning to the team in the summer of 2023.

Coming back after a brief commercial break, Nasello pointed out a gift that Martz brought in for him. Martz brought in a 'Dinger' bobblehead, the mascot of the River Dragons, and then the two got into talking about how the team came up with their beloved mascot.

Martz brought up the story of how the team signed the playoff hero Erik Broekemeier. To read more about that check out this feature story on Erik here.

