20. Person Taken Into Custody After Edwardsville Attorney Found Dead Saturday Night

EDWARDSVILLE- A person was taken into custody after an Edwardsville attorney was found dead inside his Madison County home on this Saturday night.

19. SIUE 2019 Fall Dean's List

SIUE is a nationally recognized university that educates and develops professional and community leaders through its excellent faculty and programs.

18. Coronavirus Cancellations List

17. Woman Traveled Through Alton: Madison County Officials Taking Precautions to Protect Public from Coronavirus

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials are taking precautions to protect local residents after learning that a St. Louis woman who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) traveled through Alton on the Amtrak this past week.

16. Randy Gori Described as 'Incredible Humanitarian, Family Man' After His 'Tragic, Senseless' Death

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's Randy L. Gori is being remembered for making the region a better place to live, his commitment to family and young people the morning after he was found deceased Saturday night at a home on Mooney Creek Road in Edwardsville.

15. Photo of 2020 Rolls Royce SUV Vehicle Stolen After Man Found Deceased in Edwardsville Home

EDWARDSVILLE - This is a photo circulating of the 2020 Rolls Royce SUV vehicle that was stolen from the home invasion/homicide on Mooney Creek Road in Edwardsville.

14. St. Louis Attorney Ed Brown Died Monday Afternoon, He Was Well Known For His Eye Patch, Had Several Local Connections

ST. LOUIS - Well-known St. Louis Attorney Ed Brown died Monday afternoon in downtown St. Louis.

13. Area Law Enforcement Respond To Large Disturbance In Cottage Hills, Investigation Continues

COTTAGE HILLS - Multiple area law enforcement personnel responded to what appeared to be a large disturbance scene at 9th Street in Cottage Hills around 12:45 p.m. on this Friday.

12. Dr. Henderson Resigns His Position As Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Effective June 30, 2021

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Superintendent Dr. Jason Henderson provided his resignation to the Edwardsville School District 7 Board of Education at this board meeting effective June 30, 2021, the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

11. RESTRICTIONS TO BE LIFTED?: Gov. Pritzker Says He May Alter Region 4 COVID-19 Pandemic Restrictions On Friday

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced today that Region 4, which includes both Madison and St. Clair counties, may see COVID-19 restrictions ease by Friday.

10. 6-Year-Old Girl Dies in Tragic Crash on Illinois Route 111 in South Roxana Sunday Night

SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles confirmed a 6-year-old girl died in a two-car crash at Illinois Route 111 at Broadway in South Roxana.

9. FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Beef Stock Products Imported Without Benefit of Import Re-Inspection

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for beef stock products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States.

8. Madison County Votes 26-2 to Lift Gov. Pritzker's 'Stay-at-Home Order'

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Health Board members voted "yes" on this Tuesday night on opening up Madison County.

7. Female Found in Farm and Home Parking Lot Tuesday Morning

ALTON - A female was found in the Farm and Home parking lot in Alton.

6. Shannon Walker Issues Statement About Hiram's Bar Incident in Alton

ALTON - Shannon Walker issued a statement today in regard to her recent charge Sunday of Reckless Conduct after attending a gathering at Hiram’s Bar in Alton, during Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

5. Vehicle Crashes, Snaps Telephone Pole at Washington and Broadway, Four Ejected from Vehicle

ALTON - A driver with three passengers tried to elude police in a chase in Alton, but crashed the vehicle into a telephone pole, snapping it in half, then flipped multiple times.

4. Man Had Alton Ties: Lawyer Charles 'Ed' Brown Explained Death In Final Statement That He was 'Sick and Dying' Before 11th Floor Jump

ST. LOUIS - The law firm Brown and Brown Law Firm has issued a statement with an explanation about Charles “Ed” Brown’s death.

3. East St. Louis Superintendent Suspends Cheerleading Squad for Remainder of Year After Melee

EAST ST. LOUIS - The East St. Louis Superintendent Arthur Culver announced that Flyers’ cheerleaders would be banned from performing the rest of the year after some of the team members broke out into a fight with Trinity Catholic High School’s cheerleading squad.

2. Letter To The Editor: Local Pediatricians, With American Academy Of Pediatrics And CDC, Share Strong Recommendation For In-Person Schooling

As local pediatricians, in unity with the American Academy of Pediatrics and CDC, we write today to share our strong recommendation for in-person schooling.

1. Gov. Pritzker Changes His Mind: Region 4 Indoor Bar/Dining Service Is Temporarily Shut Down Because Of COVID Numbers

METRO EAST – Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced they have changed their minds in regard to the COVID-19 Region 4 mitigation efforts and several mitigation changes are now taking effect in the Metro East on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

