RIVERBEND - With Alton Restaurant week starting Friday there are plenty of reasons to get out and have some fun and great food in the Riverbend.

Cub Scout Eagle Day goes from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the National Great Rivers Museum. Scouts will be able to meet a bald eagle, learn about their unique adaptations and the discover their incredible story. Scouts will also get to see an eagle nest and tour the Melvin Price Lock and Dam. Registration is $5, call the National Great Rivers Museum at 618-462-6979 to sign up.

The Nature Institute will be hosting an outdoor survival workshop from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Education assistant Jacob Clendenen will lead the series of obstacles for children ages 12 and up. The cost is $15 a person.

The last Saturday of each month is Lego Family Build Day at the Wood River Public Library. Families will have the opportunity to use their creativity and imagination as they build something together.

Alton Family Martial Arts and Fitness will be offering a free Women's Self-Defense Seminar from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The seminar is limited to 30 spots. Contact 618-979-9483 to reserve a spot.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Old Bakery Beer Company will be hosting Mississippi Meanderings. The evening will include speakers Bryan Hopkins, Carol Heddinghaus, Yolandea Wood and Porsche Schlapper. The evening is presented by Mississippi River Water Trail. The entry fee is $13.50 and includes a taco buffet.

Riverbender.com Community Center is hosting a lock in Saturday night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m . Sunday morning. Kids from sixth through ninth grade can enjoy free pizza and donuts for a $20 admission.

The Ghosts of the River Road Dinner Tour goes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Haunted Alton author Troy Taylor will tell the haunted history of the area as guest leave Mineral Springs to ride up the River Road for dinner at Aerie's Winery.

From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m on Saturday night Recess Brewing in Edwardsville will be hosting the Metro East Humane Society's Adult Spelling Bee. Teams of four will be competing for bragging rights and some Recess Brewing merchandise. Admission is $10 a person at the door and players must be at least 21.

At 8 p.m. on Saturday night Keith Anderson takes the stage at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville to play some of his country hits like "I'll Bring the Music."

This weekend also kicks off the start of Alton Restaurant Week. From Friday, January 19, to Sunday, January 28, restaurants participating throughout Alton, Godfrey, Grafton and Bethalto will have $10 lunch specials and $25 or two for $25 dinner specials for guest to enjoy. A full list of the restaurants and their menus can be found here.

