Alton - Attention All Marquette Fans! Thanks to the generous sponsorship from Illinois State Representative Monica Bristow, 111th district and from Gerard Fischer, American Family Insurance, and all our other live sports sponsors, Riverbender.com will be live-streaming tonight’s big game!

At 7:00pm The Marquette Explorers will take on the Columbia Eagles in the Class 1A Breese Mater Dei Boys Soccer Super-Sectional.

The Riverbender.com Live Broadcast Team will try to have their feed up and running 15 minutes before game time so that you have a chance to setup your laptop or settle into your easy chair and chat with any other online fans or if needed, work out any possible connection issues.

Our live stream is available on almost any Internet connected device. If you are on your computer, iPad, or smartphone, you can view the game on Riverbender.com, EdGlenToday.com, YouTube, or our Facebook pages.

If you would like to watch the game on your Big Screen TV you can use a ROKU streaming stick, Amazon Fire TV Stick, or just about any smartTV.

If you need help with your connection in any way, jump onto our facebook page and leave us a message. We will do our best to help you before the start of the game. If you have questions during business hours feel free to give us a call at 618-465-9850 and press 3 for support.

Enjoy The Game!

