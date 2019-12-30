ALTON - Here are the top ten news and sports stories of 2019 for Riverbender.com.

10. Darrell Angleton Resigns as Marquette Catholic's Head Football Coach to Edge Closer to Retirement.

ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School has accepted the resignation of head football coach Darrel Angleton. "When I took over for Coach Bucher, I knew then that Marquette would be the only place I would want to serve as a head coach," said Angleton. "So for me, this is probably more of a retirement, which I have been considering lately. I'm not looking to go somewhere else."

9. Firefighters, Other First Responders Rush to Report of Explosion at Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery

ROXANA - Roxana firefighters, along with multiple area firefighters have responded to a report of an explosion at the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery. Internally, firefighters from within the refinery handled the situation in rapid fashion. Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said she has received no notice of evacuation or potential hazard to the community.

8. Godfrey Firefighter Loses His Life from Injuries Suffered in Tragic Culp Lane Fire

BETHALTO - A Godfrey firefighter, Capt. Jacob "Jake" Ringering died as a result of injuries in a tragic fire at 4604 Culp Lane in Bethalto on Tuesday.

At 4:16 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a residential structure fire at 4064 Culp Lane Bethalto, Illinois. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office dispatched the Fosterburg Fire Department to the scene, who in turn requested mutual aid from the Bethalto, Cottage Hills, Brighton, Dorsey and Godfrey Fire Departments.

7. STATE CHAMPS: Edwardsville Captures IHSA Class 4A State Baseball Title With 3-2 Win.

JOLIET - The Edwardsville Tigers are the 2019 Class 4A state baseball champions. They defeated the St. Charles North North Stars 3-2 in extra innings to claim their third state championship in school history.

6. Ghost Adventures begin 17th season of the show with a visit to haunted Alton

ALTON - January 5th marks the mid-season return of Travel Channel’s most-watched show Ghost Adventures. To kick off the New Year they are debuting a two-part special filmed in Alton, Illinois, titled “Curse of the Riverbend”.

5. EHS varsity cheerleaders first, JV second at ICCA State.

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Varsity and Junior Varsity Cheerleading squads both shined at the 35th Annual Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association, ICCA, State Championships on Jan. 5-6, at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Illinois.

4. Alton Police Department Releases Description of Vehicle Believed to Have Struck and Killed Danny Harris

ALTON - Police have released a description of a vehicle believed to have hit and killed 30-year-old Danny Harris of Wood River.

Police are looking for a Chrysler minivan made between 2001-2007. This includes Chrysler Town & Country, Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager. The vehicle likely has front, passenger side damage. No color of the vehicle is available at this time. Police believe a vehicle matching that description fatally struck

3. Maddie Isringhausen Leads Edwardsville's Girls Volleyball Team to Great Start

EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville girls volleyball senior outside hitter Maddie Isringhausen has helped the Tigers to an incredible start to the 2019 season, moving to 6-1 with a 25-9, 25-6 win over Alton in the opening Southwestern Conference match Tuesday evening at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

2. FLOOD OF 2019: High Water Contributing to Buffalo Gnats in the Area ALTON

ALTON - The near record-breaking flooding along the Mississippi River in recent weeks has contributed to yet another tiny problem called the buffalo gnat.

1. Body Found Off Route 111 And Poag Road, Major Case Squad Activate

EDWARDSVILLE - A body was found at Illinois Route 111 and Poag Road in a nearby wooded area near a railroad track on Tuesday morning. The body was found near the warehouses.

