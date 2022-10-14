BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, MASCOUTAH 1: Joey Aiello, Bryce Davis and Brayden Zyung all scored as CM defeated Mascoutah in an MVC match at Hauser Field.

Caleb Butler had two assists for the Eagles, while Josh Teems had the other assist, while Ryan Halley got the win in goal.

CM is now 21-4-0, while the Indians drop to 11-8-1.

TRIAD 11, JERSEY 0: Ethan Kirby and Tobey Suter each had a hat trick, with Wyatt Suter recording a brace (two goals) and Drew Neu, Jake Stewart and Cory Warren all scored in Triad's win over Jersey at home.

Gibson Hunt and Stewart both had three assists for the Knights, with Warren having two assists and Brendan Smith and both Tobey and Wyatt Suter also had assists. Max Rader made two saves in goal as he and Nolan Drabing shared the clean sheet.

Triad is now 16-3-0, while the Panthers slip to 8-14-0.

In other matches on the Thursday slate, Highland defeated Waterloo 1-0 and Collinsville won at home over Granite City 4-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

COLLINSVILLE 25-24-25, ALTON 18-26-19: Collinsville won a back-and-forth third set to take their first Southwestern Conference match of the season at the Redbirds Nest.

Berlynn Clayton had two points and 18 assists for the Redbirds, while Karen Lewis had four kills and a block, Payton Olney served up eight points and two aces, Tayen Orr had six points, an ace and five assists, Reese Plont had eight kills and Alyssa Wisniewski came up with six points, an ace and 10 kills.

The Kahoks are now 5-23, while Alton goes to 11-14-1.

CARLINVILLE 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 23-10: Carlinville won a tight first set before taking charge in the second set in going on to the win at Southwestern's gym.

Melanie Murphy had eight points and three kills for the Cavaliers, while Makenah Dugan had five points and seven digs, Isabella Tiburzi had five points, six kills and 14 assists, Kallie Kimbro came up six kills and Hannah Gibson had two kills and two blocks.

Ali Wilson had six kills for the Piasa Birds, while Gracie Darr had two points and three assists and McKenzie Stanton had 15 digs.

Carlinville is now 12-14, while Southwestern goes to 7-21.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, GRANITE CITY 17-19: Marquette took a straight set win over visiting Granite City at the Marquette Family Arena.

Arista Bunn had five assists for the Explorers, with Hanna Marshall had six kills and two blocks, Kendall Meisenheimer had four kills and a block, Kylie Murray came up with eight points, two aces, seven kills and three blocks, Ryan O'Leary had five points and an ace, Shay O'Leary served up three points and Abby Taylor had five points, two kills and 11 assists.

Marquette is now 19-12, while the Warriors fall to 5-20.

In other matches played on Thursday, Staunton defeated Virden North Mac 25-15, 25-14 and Breese Mater Dei Catholic won at Highland 25-11, 25-13.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A - REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

STAUNTON 1, LEBANON 0: Aaron Bodner's first-half goal was all Staunton needed to knock out Lebanon in the second semifinal at Roxana's Norman Lewis Field.

Grant Neuhaus made three saves to record a clean sheet for the Bulldogs.

Staunton now goes to 10-11-1 and meets Father McGivney Catholic for the regional title Friday afternoon at 4 p.m in Roxana. The Greyhounds were eliminated with a 12-8-0 mark.

In other semifinal games, at Effingham St. Anthony Catholic, Newton eliminated Carlinville 3-0, while at Breese Mater Dei Catholic, the host Knights eliminated Maryville Christian 2-0 and face Breese Central, a 6-3 winner over Greenville, for the regional championship in the latest edition of the Clinton County Derby Friday afternoon at 4 p.m.

In the Freeburg regional, Columbia won over Salem 7-0 and the host Midgets were eliminated by Waterloo Gibault Catholic 2-1. In the Murphysboro regional, Belleville Althoff Catholic defeated Mt. Carmel 10-1, while the host Red Devils knocked out Metropolis Massac County 2-1.

In a regular season match, the result between Belleville East and Marquette Catholic at Gordon Moore Park was unavailable at press time.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11

BOYS SOCCER

HIGHLAND 5, JERSEY 2: Drake Goetten and Hunter Heckert, with Keegan Griffith getting an assist, had the goals for Jersey in their loss at Highland.

Brady Maxeiner had 14 saves in goal for the Panthers.

The Bulldogs are now 4-16-2, while Jersey goes to 8-11-0.

GRANITE CITY 1, ALTON 0: R.J. Brooksher's first-half strike, assisted by Brady Smallie, was the only goal of the game as Granite took the three points at Piasa Motor Fuels Field in Alton.

Victor Mendez had the clean sheet in goal for the Warriors.

Granite City is now 5-11-2, while the Redbirds go to 7-12-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CARLINVILLE 25-25, GILLESPIE 14-15: Carlinville took a South Central Conference match on Tuesday at the Carlinville Big House.

Makenah Dugan served up 16 points and 11 digs for the Cavaliers, while Addie Ruyle had four points, Jordyn Loveless had five kills and Isabella Tiburzi added three points, four kills and eight assists.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 25-25-25, NORTH COUNTRY CHRISTIAN 10-7-9: MVCS had little trouble in a three-set sweep at North County Christian in Florissant, Mo.

Anna Gasworks served up 19 points and 14 aces for the Warriors to go along with four assists, Jessie Huels had 15 points, eight aces and two kills and Sarah Markel had two kills

MVCS is now 7-14 and goes up against Rivers of Life Christian of Granite City in the Metro Athletic Conference tournament Friday at home in a 6:30 p.m. start.

In other matches played on Tuesday, Staunton won at Greenville 25-10, 25-11, Valmeyer won on the road at Dupo 25-13, 25-3 and Centralia defeated Granite City 25-15. 25-11 and Vandalia won at Piasa Southwestern 25-15, 25-22.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

GRANITE CITY 1, BELLEVILLE WEST 1: Brady Smallie, assisted by Ethan Risinger, scored in the second half in Granite City's draw against Belleville West at Bob Goalby Field.

Victor Mendez was in goal as the Warriors as they shared the points with the Maroons.

METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT – QUARTERFINAL MATCH

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 3, THOMAS JEFFERSON SCHOOL 2: MVCS won its opener of the MAC tournament with a close win over TJS of south St. Louis County at home.

Cam Golike had a brace (two goals) for the Warriors, including the first from the penalty spot and the winner from a Drew Gaworski feed, with Golike assisting on MVCS' second goal, scored by Caden Snyder.

The Warriors are now 5-4-2 and meet top-seeded Westwood Baptist Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in a semifinal match at Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WEEKEND RESULTS

MACOUPIN COUNTY TOURNAMENT AT STAUNTON

BULLDOGS DEFEAT NORTH MAC TO WIN FIFTH STRAIGHT MACOUPIN COUNTY TOURNAMENT: Staunton won its fifth straight Macoupin County tournament on Saturday afternoon with a 25-16, 25-16 win over Virden North Mac in the final at Staunton's gym.

The Bulldogs won the county championship for the 14th time, trailing only Carlinville for the most titles, with the Cavaliers having won 26 championships.

Carlinville won the third-place match over Piasa Southwestern 25-20, 25-16, while Bunker Hill took fifth place over Gillespie 25-19, 25-22.

Three Bulldog players - Harris and Kennedy Legendre and Kylie Lucykow - made the All-Tournament team, with Grace Meador and Natalie Little and Isabella Tiburzi of the Cavies also being named to the team.

ST. CHARLES EAST TOURNAMENT AT GREAT LAKES CENTER, AURORA

TIGERS WIN OPENER, THEN DROP FOUR CONSECUTIVE MATCHES AT ST. CHARLES EAST TOURNAMENT: The Edwardsville High girls volleyball team lost four of their five matches at the St. Charles East tournament over the weekend at Great Lakes Center in Aurora.

On Friday, Oct. 7, the Tigers won their opener over Darian Hinsdale South 25-19, 25-21, but lost to Naperville North 14-25, 25-15, 25-15, then on Saturday, Oct. 8, Edwardsville lost to Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 25-16, 16-25, 25-15, the Tigers fell to New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central 25-19, 23-25, 25-19 and in their final match. lost to Hinsdale Central 25-14, 25-17.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

OKAWVILLE 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 17-23: Marquette lost a close match on the road at Okawville.

Hanna Marshall came up with four kills for the Explorers, while Abby Taylor served up five points and an ace to go along with five assists, Makaila Irby had nine digs and Kylie Murray came up with three kills and four blocks.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS - CLASS 1A

On the second day of the IHSA Class 1A regionals, in the Freeburg regional at Oerter Park in Waterloo, Waterloo Gibault Catholic eliminated Valmeyer 8-0. The Hawks are now 6-10-0 and move on to the semifinals, where they will play the host Midgets Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. In the first semifinal, Salem, who won over Trenton Wesclin on Saturday 2-0,, meets second seed Columbia in the first semifinal at 4 p.m. The Pirates end their season 3-10-0.

In the Roxana regional on Friday afternoon in a play-in game, Staunton won over Metro-East Lutheran 6-1.

REGULAR SEASON

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 1: Joey Aiello and Brayden Zyung scored for CM in their win at Mater Dei.

Camden Neal assisted for the Eagles, while Francisco Mosquiera scored for the Knights. Ryan Halley had four saves in goal for CM, while Reid Innes was in goal for Mater Dei.

The Eagles hit the 20-win mark and are now 20-4-0, while the Knights go to 4-11-4.

In another match played on Saturday, a first-half goal was the only of the match as Edwardsville concluded its regular season with a 1-0 win at CBC. The Tigers conclude their regular season 13-5-2, while the Cadets go to 10-8-0.

FRIDAY'S RESULT

ST. LOUIS UNITED 3, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 1: Drew Gaworski scored MVCS' only goal of the game in their loss to St. Louis United, a home school team, at home.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

BORDER WAR MEET

PACE FINISHES THIRD IN RACE AS TRIAD TAKES BORDER WAR MEET: Andrew Pace came in third with a time of 17:04.39 as Triad, the only Metro-East team in the field, won the Border War meet in suburban St. Louis.

The Knights scored 59 points to win, with John Burroughs second at 64 points, Wentzville Liberty was third with 66 points, Whitfield was fourth with 116 points, coming in fifth was Principia with 120 points, Clayton came in sixth with 134 points, in seventh place was Francis Howell Central with 157 points, eighth place went to Mary Institute-Country Day with 189 points, Westminster Christian was ninth with 239 points and Lutheran North was 10th with 316 points.

The individual winner was William Shearburn of Burroughs with a time of 16:49,20, with Liberty's Cale Eldredge second at 16:59.46, followed by Pace in third, Andrew Thompson of Clayton fourth at 17:14.89 and the Bombers' Ted Spetnagle rounding our the top five with a time of 17:18,91.

To go along with Pace, Drew Twyman came in at 17:25.63, followed by Ben Winslow at 18:01.80 and Sam Kuckuck was in at 18:21.86.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

BORDER WAR MEET

CUNNINGHAM HAS BEST TIME FOR TRIAD AS KNIGHT FINISH THIRD IN BORDER WAR MEET: Triad's Blaire Cunningham had the best time for the Knights in a 12th place finish as the Knights came in third in the Border War meet Saturday morning in suburban St. Louis.

Clayton took the team title with 54 points, with second place going to Francis Howell Central with 69 points, the Knights placed third with 88 points, while Mary Institute-Country Day was fourth with 98 points, in fifth place was Wentzville Liberty with 118 points, John Burroughs was sixth with 126 points, in seventh place was Westminster Christian with 162 points and Principia was eighth with 222 points.

The individual winner was Reese McDevitt of Francis Howell Central, who was in at 19:45.45, with the runner-up being Sophia Pelligreen of Clayton, who came home at 19:57.92. Third place went to Westminster's Lydia Bailey at 20:08.68, in fourth place was Grace Coppel of MICDS at 20:28.06 and rounding out the top five was Isabell Erdmann of Clayton, who was in at 20:34.52.

Cunningham led the way for Triad with a time of 21:14.90, while Kennedy Bowman came in at 21:42.31 and Morgan Mason was in at 22:11.88.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

RIVERS OF LIFE CHRISTIAN (GRANITE CITY) 25-25-23-25, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 23-23-25-15: MVCS held their own against Rivers of Life of Granite City before falling in the fourth set to drop the match.

Jessie Huels served up nine points and had 10 kills for the Warriors, while Sarah Markell had six kills and 20 digs, Anna Gaworski had 13 points and 19 kills and Audrey Crowe served up four aces.

HARDIN CALHOUN 25-25, BARRY WESTERN 8-17: Calhoun had little trouble in sweeping Western in straight sets at home.

Kate Zipprich had eight kills and two blocks for the Warriors, while Audrey seven kills, Delani Klaas had six kills, four blocks and three aces, Gracie Klaas had two blocks, Lacy Pohlman had 20 assists and Josie Hoagland had 15 digs

