TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 15-21: Marquette took a straight set Gateway Metro Conference win over Metro-East at Marquette Family Arena.

Lily Covert had 10 points, an ace and five digs for the Explorers, while Abby Taylor had two aces and nine assists, Arista Bunn had six points, three aces and four assists, Makaila Irby came up with six points, an ace and 11 digs, Kylie Murray had five kills and two blocks, Hanna Marshall came up with five kills, Livy Kratschmer had five kills and a block and Kendall Meisenheimer had two blocks.

The Explorers are now 16-10 on the season.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 25-25-25, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY OF GREATER ST. LOUIS 10-11-11: MVCS had little trouble in taking a three-set sweep over Christian Academy on the road.

Jessie Huels had six kills, 12 points and 11 aces for the Warriors, while Sarah Markell had five kills, Anna Gaworski had 12 assists and 11 points and Kristen Vaughn served up 16 points and nine aces.

MVCS improves to 6-12 and meets Faith Bible Christian of Rosamond on the road on Thursday, starting at 5:30 p.m.

MONDAY

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 20-15: Marquette took a close first set before pulling away in the second set to win the road match at Southwestern's gym.

Abby Taylor served up 15 points for the Explorers, while Shay O'Leary had six points and Makaila Irby had five points, O'Leary and Taylor had three aces each, Kylie Murray had five kills, while Livy Kratschmer had four and Kendall Meisenheimer had three and Taylor had eight assists, while Arista Bunn had four assists and Kennedy Eveans had three.

Marquette is now 15-10, while the Piasa Birds go to 3-8.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1, GRANITE CITY 0: Tanner Garner's second half strike was the match's only goal as McGivney took the three points over Granite at Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field.

Sam Chouinard recorded the clean sheet in goal for the Griffins, while Victor Mendez was in goal for the Warriors.

McGivney goes to 12-6-2, while Granite is now 4-11-1.

COLLINSVILLE 2, WATERLOO 0: Trey Peterson and Mikey Suarez scored in each half to give Collinsville the three road points at Waterloo.

Adam Reiniger also added an assist for the Kahoks, while Nick Horras had three saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

The Kahoks are now 13-2-2, while the Bulldogs are now 6-9-2.

TRIAD 3, ROCHESTER 0: The Suter brothers had all three goals as Tobey had a brace (two goals) and Wyatt also found the back of the net as Triad won on the road at Rochester.

Gage Hartmann, Gibson Hunt and Jake Stewart has the assists, while Max Rader made two saves to preserve the clean sheet for the Knights.

Triad is now 14-2-0 for the year.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 7, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY OF GREATER ST. LOUIS 0: Alex Cowan and Cameron Golike each had a brace (two goals), while Caleb Waddell, Drew Gaworski and Ryan Battles also scored in MVCS' win at Christian Academy.

Gaworski also had three assists for the Warriors, while Golike had two assists and Battles also assisted.

MVCS is now 4-4-2 and next play at home Friday evening against St. Louis United, with a 4:30 p.m. kickoff.

Results for matches between Valmeyer at Metro-East Lutheran, Carlinville at Raymond Lincolnwood and Marquette Catholic at Columbia were unavailable at press time.

GIRLS TENNIS

In a girls tennis meet played on Monday, Greenville defeated Granite City 6-3. Results for meets between Waterloo Gibault Catholic at East Alton-Wood River, Triad at Metro-East Lutheran and Father McGivney Catholic at Marquette Catholic weren't available at press time.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

GRANITE CITY 15-25-25, ALTON 25-22-21: Granite City rallied from losing the first set to win a three-set match over Alton at Granite Memorial Gym.

Alyssa Wisniewski served up 12 points for the Redbirds, while Grace Carter had eight points, Berlynn Clayton had seven points, Tayen Orr had five points, Payton Olney served up four points and Reese Plont had three points, Carter and Clayton had three aces each, Carter had 10 kills, with Plont having nine kills, Wisniewski four and Karen Lewis had three, Carter had two blocks and Clayton had 18 assists.

The Warriors are now 4-17, while the Redbirds go to 10-10.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN INVITATIONAL

QUARTON BREAKS OWN MEET RECORD, PANTHERS WIN SOUTHWESTERN INVITATIONAL: Camden Quarton of Litchfield broke his own meet record with a time of 15:57 to take his race, with Jersey winning the team championship at the Piasa Southwestern Invitational on Saturday.

The Panthers scored nine points to win the championship, with the Purple Panthers second with 10 points, the host Piasa Birds came in third with 16 points, Mt. Zion was fourth with 20 points, Carlinville was fifth with 21 points and Gillespie was sixth with 29 points. Staunton and Marquette Catholic also had runners competing in the meet, but didn't have a team score.

The unique format of the meet had number one runners competing in their own race, followed by the number two, three, four and five runners in their own races, with the individual results added together for the team score.

In the number one race, Quarton won in his record time, with Jersey's Griffin Williams second at 16:30 and the Birds' Bram Beutell third at 17:52. In the number two race, Litchfield's Sam Horn won with a time of 17:15, while Garrett Beutell of Southwestern was second at 18:04 and Rhyse Rucker of the Bulldogs came in third at 18:28. In the number three race, the winner was Jersey's Logan Wade at 17:14, with Daniel Kline of the Explorers second at 18:02 and Drew Spangler of the Birds third at 18:19.

In the number four race, Kris Turnbaugh of the Panthers won with a time of 18:57, with Hayden Sherman of Marquette second at 19:17 and Litchfield's Kenny Traylor at 19:20. Jersey's Drake Wilson won the number five race with a time of 19:40, with Braden Nash of Marquette second at 19:44 and Dom Gennetti of the Cavies third at 19:45.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN INVITATIONAL

LITCHFIELD WINS THREE OF FIVE RACES TO WIN SOUTHWESTERN INVITATIONAL, JERSEY FINISHES SECOND, MARQUETTE THIRD, BIRDS, BULLDOGS TIE FOR FIFTH: Litchfield won the first three races, while Jersey won the last two, as the Purple Panthers edged out Jersey to win the Piasa Southwestern Invitational on Saturday morning.

Litchfield was first with eight points, while the Panthers were second with nine points, in third place was Marquette Catholic on 14 points, Gillespie was fourth with 24 points and the host Piasa Birds tied for fifth with Staunton, both teams having 25 points each. Mt. Zion and Virden North Mac also had runners competing, but not enough to record a team score.

Darby Braasch of Litchfield won the number one race with a time of 20:22, with the Braves' Hailey Betzer second at 21:01 and Olivia Thoroman of North Mac third at 21:09. The number two race saw Mt. Zion's Avery Summers win with a time of 20:33, with Myka Fenton of Litchfield second at 20:38 and Marquette's Paige Rister third at 21:44. In the number three race, Litchfield's Delanie Ulrich won with a time of 21:08, with Jersey's Haley Carter second at 22:27 and Kailey Vickrey of the Explorers third at 22:41.

In the number four race, the winner was Abby Fraley of the Panthers, who came in at 21:55, Litchfield's Emma Dively was second at 22:51 and Hudson McGowan of Marquette came in third at 23:21. The number five race saw Jersey's Payton Finkes win with a time of 22:25, with Claire Antrainer of the Explorers second at 22:55 and Alex Gasperson of Litchfield third at 23:45.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 SPORTS ROUNDUP

FOOTBALL

CARLINVILLE 14, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Rex Reels threw 29 yards to Ryenn Hart late in the first half, then three 11 yards to Zach Reels for the only scores of the game as Carlinville won the South Central Conference game at home over Southwestern.

Rex Reels was 10-of-12 passing for 144 yards for the Cavaliers and his two touchdowns, while Jack Rouse ran for 89 yards, Henry Kufa caught four passes for 61 yards and Hart had two catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Quinton Strohbeck was seven-of-20 passing for 88 yards for the Piasa Birds, while Greyson Brewer ran for 43 yards and Collin Robinson caught two passes for 39 yards.

Carlinville is now 3-3 on the year, while Southwestern drops to 2-4.

VANDALIA 48, STAUNTON 12: Braden Buffington caught the first and last touchdown passes of the game, from 18 and 11 yards out respectively from quarterback Cody Ury, but in between, Vandalia scored 48 unanswered points in their win at home over the Bulldogs.

Eric McKinney ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while Matthew Hagy also scored twice for the Vandals. Hagy ended up going eight-for-10 passing for 154 yards and three touchdowns.

Vandalia is now 5-1, while Staunton goes to 0-6.

TRIAD 34 MASCOUTAH 14: Jake Stewart kicked two field goals of 33 and 32 yards, while Tristan Darby took a fumble back eight yards for a touchdown and both Drake Keller and Ryan Hazelwood each had a 21-yard touchdown run as Triad won at home over Mascoutah.

Quincy Hall caught two touchdown passes of 54 and 22 yards from quarterback Zane Timon for the Indians' only scores.

Triad is now 3-3, while Mascoutah falls to 4-2.

WATERLOO 42, JERSEY 6: Tanner Brunaugh ran a fourth-quarter fumble back four yards for Jersey's only score in the loss at Waterloo.

Koby Osterhage scored twice for the Bulldogs, the second recovering a blocked punt in the end zone, while Evan Davis also scored twice and Gavin Lich fell on a second Panther blocked punt in the end zone for another touchdown.

HIGHLAND 65, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Travis Porter scored twice, including a 78-yard run, and Brent Wuebbels threw four touchdown passes in the first quarter as Highland built a 56-0 halftime lead in their win over CM at home.

Eight different players scored for the Bulldogs as Highland racked up 448 yards of total offense in the win over the Eagles.

BOYS SOCCER

In results from the Friday fixtures, In a tournament in Burlington, Ia., Springfield High defeated Highland 3-1, while Father McGivney Catholic won at Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1-0, Results for matches between Alton at Hazelwood West and Jersey at Maryville Christian were unavailable at press time.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TRIAD INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

In day one of the group stage of the Triad Invitational tournament, Chatham Glenwood defeated the host Knights 25-18, 25-20, Springfield Lutheran won over Collinsville 25-8, 25-9, Nashville won over Triad 25-18, 25-9, Springfield High defeated the Kahoks 25-19, 25-11, Triad bounced back to defeat Mt. Vernon 25-22, 25-19 and Collinsville lost to Jacksonville 25-16, 25-12.

RIVERTON TOURNAMENT

In the Riverton tournament, Marquette Catholic won over Peoria High 25-9, 25-21, then fell to Rochester 18-25, 25-21, 15-11.

Play in both tournaments resumes on Saturday.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

BOYS SOCCER

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 9, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 2: Aaron Broadwater, Owen Terrell and Sam Vernasky all had braces (two goals each), while Ethan Endress, Noah Garner and Tanner Garner scored in McGivney's win over Metro-East at Knights Field.

Endress, Tanner Garner, Samuel Strack, Spencer Sundberg, Terrell and Vernasky all had assists, while Sam Chouinard made three saves as he and Sean Larner shared the win in goal for the Griffins.

McGivney is now 11-6-2, while the Knights are now 2-11-0.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 11, BREESE CENTRAL 1: Bryce Davis had a double brace (four goals), Josh Teems scored a hat trick and Justin Banovz, Chase Cameron, Nick Fiorino and Brayden Zyung all scored in CM's win at home over Central.

Zyung also had three assists, Caleb Butler, Fiorino and Noah Huth all had two assists each and Joey Aiello, Trent Heflin and Tyler Wilson also assisted, while Camden Neal made a single save as he and Devyn Ambrose shared the win in the nets for the Eagles.

TRIAD 6 MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Tobey Sutter and Landon Travnicek each had a brace (two goals), while Drew Neu and Jake Stewart also scored at Triad won over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Gibson Hunt, Porter Reynolds, Brendan Smith, Stewart and both Tobey and Wyatt Sutter had assists for the Knights, while Myles Paniagua scored the only goal for the Explorers.

ROXANA 9, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Trenton Hollaway, Donovan Zeller and Dillon Scifres all had braces (two goals each), while Garrett McBride, Ty Schmidt and Cade Smay all scored as Roxana won the latest edition of the Northwest Madison County Derby at Wood River Soccer Park.

Scifres had the only assist for the Shells as Aiden Stassi made three saves in goal to give Roxana the three points.

in another game on Saturday at St. Louis U. High, Collinsville and Parkway South played to a 2-2 draw, while results of games in Burlington, Ia. between Highland and Moline, along with the Bulldogs against Quincy were not available at press time.

FOOTBALL

In a game played on Saturday at Clyde C. Jordan Memorial Stadium, East St. Louis defeated Belleville West 55-0, leading all the way throughout. The Flyers are now 4-2, while the Maroons go to 0-6.

GIRLS SWIMMING

EDWARDSVILLE 149, SPRINGFIELD 119, LINCOLN 31: Edwardsville swept all 11 swimming events in taking a triangular meet over Springfield and Lincoln at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

The 200-yard medley relay team got the Tigers started on the right foot, as the team of Parker LeVasseur, Karis Chen, Georgia Samet and Grace Oertle won the event at 1:53.85, then LeVasseur won the 200-yard freestyle at 2:06.33, with Michelle Pan second at 2:19.85. Pera Onal won the 200-yard individual medley at 2:22.47, while Chen was second at 2:26:83 and Oertle won the 50-yard freestyle at 25.10 seconds, with Maddie Milburn second at 26.97 seconds.

Samet took the 100-yard butterfly at 1:04.35, with Simone Myers fourth at 1:19.47, then Milburn won the 100-yard freestyle at 59.63 seconds, with McLaren Seaton second at 1:04.95, followed by LeVasseur taking the 500-yard freestyle at 5:39.91, with Pan coming in third at 6:23.61 and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Milburn, Chen, Samet and Oertle winning at 1:43.45, with the second team of Onal, Seaton, Myers and Pan taking second at 1:56.62.

Oertle won the 100-yard backstroke at 1:00.54, with Onal second at 1:04.46, then Chen won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.68, with Samet coming in second at 1:14.13. Finally, in the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team of Milburn, Onal, LeVasseur and Pan won with a time of 4:05.80. Seaton was fifth int he one-meter springboard diving event with 125.80 points.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FRAN STRUBE INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT AT CARLINVILLE

CALHOUN WINS STRUBE INVITATIONAL OVER CARLYLE IN FINAL, PLACE TWO ON ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM: Hardin Calhoun won the Fran Strube Invitational tournament on Saturday at Carlinville's Big House, defeating Carlyle in the final 24-26, 25-19, 26-26.

In the third place match, the host Cavaliers won over Greenville 25-14. 26-24, Greenfield Northwestern defeated Moweaqua Central A&M 25-18, 25-23 for fifth place and seventh place went to Decatur Eisenhower over Gillespie 25-16, 25-22.

The Warriors placed Delanie Klaas and Audrey Gilman on the all-tournament team, while Carlie Wademan and Emma Meyer were named for the Indians, the Cavies have Isabella Tiburzi named to the team, with Lilly Funneman of the Comets, Naomi Lansaw of the Tigers and Julia Corzine of the Raiders were also named to the team.

RIVERTON TOURNAMENT

On Saturday at the Riverton tournament, Marquette Catholic lost to Stanford Olympia 25-19, 25-20, then lost to Springfield Southeast 25-17, 23-25, 25-23. The Explorers are now 14-10 on the season.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

GRANITE CITY 4, BREESE CENTRAL 2: Seth Blaylock, R.J. Brooksher, Armando Hernandez and Brady Smallie all scored in Granite's win at Central.

Ethan Risinger had the Warriors' only assist, while Victor Mendez secured the three points in goal for Granite.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Owen Terrell's brace (two goals), with his second-half strike being the match winner, allowed McGivney to defeat CM at Bouse Road.

Sam Chouinard had 12 saves in goal to give the Griffins the three points.

VALMEYER 5, CARLYLE 2: Mason Eschmann's big day, scoring all five goals, propelled Valmeyer past Carlyle on the Pirates' pitch.

Vince Oggero had two assists, while Angelo Kampourakis, Elijah Miller and Ripken Voelker all had assists for Valmeyer, with Jake Coats making nine saves to gain the three points.

The Pirates are now 3-9-0, while the Indians are 0-18-0.

STAUNTON 10, PANA 0: Dillon Pritchett had a brace (two goals), while Troy Albertina, Victor Buehler, Carson Buffington, Luke DeWitt, Ford Klocke, Grant Neuhaus, Jack Pritchett and Rhyse Rucker all scored in Staunton's win at home over Pana.

Neuhaus also had two assists, while Aaron Bodner, Michael Brand, Buffington, DeWitt, Adam Overby, Tate Powell and Dillon Pritchett all had assists and Neuhaus, Logan Miersch and Dillon Pritchett all shared the clean sheet over the Panthers.

CARLINVILLE 5, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 0: Brody Harris had a brace (two goals), with Asher Barbre, Ian Bethard and Paeton Brown all scoring as Carlinville took a South Central Conference road win at North Mac.

Brown, Matt Dunn, Harris and Gavin Norwood all assisted on the goals, while Will Meyer made only one save in recording the clean sheet over the Panthers.

In other matches on the Thursday program, Waterloo defeated Maryville Christian 8-0, Marquette Catholic won over Breese Mater Dei Catholic 7-0, Belleville West defeated Alton 3-1 and Edwardsville won at Belleville East 1-0.

GIRLS TENNIS

In a girls meet on Thursday, Alton defeated Granite City 6-3. The results for meets between Roxana at East Alton-Wood River, Mascoutah at Triad and Metro-East Lutheran at Father McGivney Catholic were not available at press time.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

EDWARDSVILLE 25-14-25-21-15: COR JESU ACADEMY 23-25-18-25-10: A day after seeing their 58-match Southwestern Conference winning streak ended by O'Fallon, Edwardsville took a tough five-set match on the road at Cor Jesu Academy in Affton, Mo.

Ciara Cunningham had five kills and five blocks for the Tigers, while Sydney Davis served up six points to go with 14 kills and two blocks, Claire Dunivan had four kills, Sara Gouy had seven points and 17 assists, Vyla Hupp had 11 kills, Megan Knobeloch had six points and 26 assists, Hanna Matarelli had five points and Ava Waltenberger had 11 points, nine kills and four blocks.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

WATERLOO 25-25, JERSEY 21-12: In a Mississippi Valley Conference match played at Havens Gym, Waterloo took a straight set win over Jersey.

Kendal Davis had 14 digs for the Panthers, while Lauren Lyons had four kills and nine digs, Kari Krueger had five kills and 10 digs and Adrian Blase had 13 assists, two kills and three digs.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 16-23: Marquette took the straight set Gateway Metro Conference match at COR's gym.

Abby Taylor served up eight points and an ace for the Explorers to go along with 10 assists, Kylie Murray had six kills and five blocks, Olivia Byrd had four kills, Makaila Irby had 12 digs and Shay O'Leary served up three aces.

The Explorers are now 12-7 on the year.

STAUNTON 25-25, CARLINVILLE 21-21: Staunton swept Carlinville in a South Central Conference match at the Carlinville Big House.

Makenah Dugan served up six points and also had 14 digs for the Cavaliers, while Melanie Murphy had five kills and two aces and Isabella Tiburzi had 14 assists.

In other matches played on Thursday, Mascoutah won over Triad 25-14, 25-18, Highland defeated Civic Memorial 25-22, 25-17, Freeburg got past Roxana 25-11, 25-14 and Father McGivney Catholic defeated Maryville Christian 25-13, 25-23. Results for matches between Bunker Hill at Metro-East Lutheran, East Alton-Wood River at Columbia and Springfield Lanphier at East St. Louis weren't available at press time.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

TUESDAY'S RESULT

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 7, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (WRIGHT CITY, MO.) 1: Drew Gaworski, Cameron Golike and Ryan Battles each had a brace (two goals), while Jentzen Felt also scored as MVCS took the three points on the road over Liberty Christian.

Gollike also had two assists for the Warriors, while Gaworski, Felt and Caden Snyder also had assists.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Talan Miller came up with a hat trick, while Joey Aiello, Justin Banovz, Noah Huth, Camden Neal and Josh Teems all scored in CM's win over EAWR at Hauser Field.

Ethan Miller had four assists for the Eagles, while Brayden Zyung assisted twice, while Huth, Talan Miller and Teems also had assists and both Trevin Depping and Teems shared the clean sheet in goal.

CM is now 16-3-0 on the year, while the Oilers go to 3-12-0.

JERSEY 7, ROXANA 0: Logan Strong led the way with a brace (two goals), with Drake Goetten, Hunter Herkert, Alex Hubbell, Brendan Schultz and Jacob Wagner all scoring in Jersey's win over Roxana at the Panthers' park.

Goetten had three assists for Jersey, while Skyler Crull had two assists and both Keegan Griffith and Strong also assisted. Clay East had two saves in goal to earn the clean sheet.

In another match played on Wednesday, Alton won at McCluer North in Florissant, Mo. 7-0, while the result of the Gateway Metro Conference match between Metro-East Lutheran and Marquette Catholic wasn't available at press time.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

O'FALLON 28-25, EDWARDSVILLE 26-20: O'Fallon ended Edwardsville's 58-match Southwestern Conference winning streak with a very close straight set win over the Tigers at the OTHS Panther Dome.

It was the first conference loss by Edwardsville since 2015, when the Tigers fell to Belleville West.

Sydney Davis had seven kills and eight digs for the Tigers, Ava Waltenberger and Ciara Cunningham had five kills apiece and both Vyla Hupp and Claire Dunivant each had four kills, Sara Gouy served up five points and three aces to go along with 14 assists,, Megan Knobeloch had nine assists and Hanna Matarelli had 13 digs.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (WRIGHT CITY, MO.) 25-22-25-25, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 5-25-8-18: Liberty Christian took a four-set win over MVCS in a Metro Athletic Conference match-up in Wright City, Mo.

Jessie Huels had three kills and four digs for the Warriors, while Anna Gaworski had seven kills, Sarah Markell had 14 points and six aces and Remi Sapp had four digs.

MVCS is now 5-11, 3-4 in the league, and next plays Westfair Christian at home Monday evening at 5:30 p.m.

In a match played on Wednesday, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won at home over East St. Louis 25-12, 25-14. The results for matches between Edwardsville at Cor Jesu Academy in Affton, Mo. and Cahokia at Granite City were not available at press time.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.