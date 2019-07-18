ALTON - Riverbender.com has added a dynamic person to the newsroom. Chris Rhodes covers everything from breaking news, sports, features, and has his hand in photography, video, and stories.

Rhodes is an East Alton native who attended Lewis and Clark Community College in 2007 for two years. He majored in Criminal Justice.

"I got interested in the field when I started the Madison County Scanner Page. I met Dan Brannan, the Content Director at Riverbender, and he took a chance with me," Rhodes said.

In his free time, Rhodes likes camping, fishing, and photography. He is also an Eagle Scout, a volunteer firefighter with Bethalto Fire Department and also Alton Volunteer Emergency Corps.

