ALTON - Tuesday is the 500th installment of Riverbender.com's Daily News Podcast.

Host/producer David Ollenbittle said he believes it is great to hit the 500-podcast episode mark.

“I really enjoy the fact that there are people as interested in local news as I am and being able to put 500 episodes together in a couple of years makes me feel really good and more connected to the community,” he said.

“I have learned a ton about what is going on in the Riverbend area. It is more than I realized. I know now what is going on in the local and college sports programs, right down to realizing Tony’s Restaurant is moving up the street. There are tons of ways to listen to the podcast.”

Riverbender.com CEO/Owner John Hentrich said he believes the daily podcast provides a great opportunity for people to listen on the go. The podcast offers a quick rundown of the day’s local news and sports.

“I listen to the Riverbender.com Podcast each morning on my Google Home when I’m getting ready for work and if I miss an episode I generally catch it in my car sometime throughout the day,” Hentrich said. "I love it. David Ollenbittle, our host, has done a phenomenal job with the podcast.”

The Riverbender.com Podcast is available in the following ways. Android devices may use Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher, or Tunein. Apple Devices may use Apple Podcasts. The Amazon Alexa can install riverbender.com's Flash Brief skill.

“You can ask your Google Assistant to play the podcast,” Hentrich said. “Roku users can download the RiverBender TV Channel and listen there. To learn how to install these apps, click your desired app to the left of the daily Podcast lineup.”

To start enjoying the free podcast visit http://riverbender.com/podcast

