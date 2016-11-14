ALTON - After the tree-lighting ceremony at Lincoln Douglas Square, head on down to the RiverBender.com Community Center Holiday Open House for a fun-filled night of activities and Christmas cheer.

From 7 to 10 p.m., guests are encouraged to hop on the trolley for a free ride or walk on down to 200 W Third St. in Alton for the annual celebration, which is sure to fill anyone with holiday spirit. Free admission will be given to anyone wishing to attend the event.

Vicki Grover, lead volunteer at the RiverBender.com Community Center, always has a fantastic time bringing the community together for the spectacular event. After weeks of planning with the center’s board of directors, Grover is excited to see everyone who comes out for the open house.

“The open house is a great way to bring families together to share in fun activities and enjoy the amenities that the RBCC offers on a regular basis,” she said.

Guests will have the opportunity to express their creativity with Christmas-themed arts and crafts, write letters to Santa, play games, enter the event’s basket raffle, win attendance prizes, shop the bake sale, sip on hot cocoa, nibble on some fresh chocolate brownies and experience so much more during the festivities. Little ones will also have a chance to meet and greet with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus as well.

Absolute Quartet, which consists of Alton High School orchestra students, will be performing some cheerful holiday hits during the open house.

A kid at heart, Grover has been able to express her holiday cheer as the planning began for the annual event.

“I have always believed in the magic of Christmas, even as an adult,” she said. “Getting to plan the Holiday Open House was just plain exciting for me.”

Along with planning the event with her, Grover spends several hours before the event baking some of the treats that are up for grabs in the bake sale. As a special treat, a limited number of her famous gooey butter cakes will be up for grabs for $10 each. If you simply don’t want to miss out on your chance for the delicious treat, reserve your cake by calling Community Center Director Matt Contarino at (618) 465-9850 at extension 212. The funds raised from the whole gooey butter cake sales will be donated to Absolute Quartet for their time and entertainment for the evening.

“To show our thanks to our local police officers and firefighters, we are offering them one free dessert from the bake sale when they join us at the open house,” Grover also mentioned.

The event serves as special thank you to business and community leaders who supports the RBCC’s mission to provide teens with a safe and fun alternative to at-risk behaviors and negative peer pressure.

“We invite community members in the Alton and Godfrey areas, as well as the surrounding areas, to see that the Riverbender.com Community Center has something to offer teens, seniors, toddlers and the entire family,” Grover said.

For more information about the Riverbender.com Community Center Holiday Open House, please contact Community Center Director Matt Contarino at (618) 465-9850 at extension 212 or e-mail communitycenter@riverbender.com.

