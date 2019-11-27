ALTON - We have a day for giving thanks. We have two for getting deals. Now, we have GivingTuesday, a day dedicated to giving back.

Next Tuesday, nonprofits, families, businesses, and students around the world will come together for one common purpose: to celebrate generosity and to give.

“GivingTuesday is one of the most important days of the year for nonprofits,” said Jeff Allsman, executive director of the nonprofit Riverbender.com Community Center. “Not only does this one day of giving have a HUGE impact, but it kicks off the all-important end-of-year giving season.”

The Riverbender.com Community Center provides programs and activities for hundreds of youths that allow them to experiment and learn with new ideas, technology and games through social, recreational, educational and entertaining experiences in a safe environment, free from at-risk behaviors. But the Center receives no federal or state funding and relies solely on the generosity of community-minded business leaders and individuals for support.

“Without the assistance of caring, community-minded individuals who support our mission to enhance the life and learning experiences of young people, while trying to protect them from at-risk influences, we wouldn't be able to serve the youth of the River Bend community each year,” Allsman said. “The Center serves hundreds of youths from Brighton to Bethalto, from Jerseyville to Wood River and from Alton/Godfrey to East Alton, Roxana, Edwardsville and beyond. The financial support we receive from our great partners is critical in our efforts to positively impact the lives of these youths.”

GivingTuesday has become a global movement that celebrates and supports giving and philanthropy with events throughout the year. But next Tuesday is the official celebration of GivingTuesday. In 2018, $400 million was raised worldwide in the campaign.

Allsman said while the RBCC is part of the GivingTuesday national database, the easiest way for someone to support the Center is to visit the link which takes them to the Center’s secure online donation page https://riverbendercommunitycenter.org/donate/. Supporters can make a one-time donation, or become a monthly contributor. Supporters can also send their donations to the Riverbender.com Community Center at 200 W. Third Street, Alton, Illinois 62002.

Allsman also said people who want to support the Center but can’t contribute financially, can always commit their time to the Center’s programs and activities.

“First, there are no financial contributions that are too small or irrelevant,” Allsman said. “But if someone would like to support the Center in a tangible way and feels they can’t make a financial contribution, there are plenty of great volunteer opportunities. From chaperoning events to helping with fundraisers, to leading programs and activities, so much of what gets accomplished at the Center is performed by community volunteers. There are many ways to get involved!”

